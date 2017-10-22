Area High School Football Standings

FOOTBALL
Area Standings
(Through October 21)
District 3-6A
W
L
W
L
Fossil Ridge
3
0
7
0
Central
3
0
5
2
Timber Creek
2
1
6
1
Haltom
2
2
4
4
Keller
1
2
3
4
Abilene
1
3
2
6
Weatherford
0
4
0
8
District 4-6A
W
L
W
L
Mansfield
4
0
6
1
Arlington
3
1
6
1
Martin
3
1
6
1
North Crowley
2
2
4
3
Lamar
2
2
3
4
Sam Houston
1
3
3
4
Bowie
1
3
2
5
Paschal
0
4
0
7
District 5-6A
W
L
W
L
Hebron
4
0
6
1
Trinity
4
0
5
2
Carroll
3
1
5
2
Marcus
2
2
4
3
Nelson
2
2
2
5
Flower Mound
1
3
2
5
L.D. Bell
0
4
1
6
Lewisville
0
4
1
6
District 6-5A
W
L
W
L
Aledo
4
0
7
0
Boswell
4
0
7
0
Brewer
3
1
5
2
Azle
2
2
3
4
Eaton
2
2
3
4
Northwest
1
3
4
3
Chisholm Trail
0
4
2
5
Saginaw
0
4
0
7
District 7-5A
W
L
W
L
South Hills
4
0
7
0
Southwest
4
0
5
2
YMLA
3
1
3
4
Wyatt
2
2
5
2
Arl. Heights
2
2
3
4
Trimble Tech
1
3
3
4
North Side
0
4
3
4
Western Hills
0
4
1
6
District 8-5A
W
L
W
L
Coll. Heritage
4
0
6
1
Grapevine
4
0
6
1
Richland
3
1
6
1
Birdville
2
2
2
5
Dunbar
2
2
2
5
Polytechnic
1
3
1
6
Eastern Hills
0
4
2
5
Carter-Riverside
0
4
1
6
District 9-5A
W
L
W
L
Crowley
4
0
5
2
Everman
4
0
4
3
Burleson
3
1
6
1
Centennial
2
2
3
4
Granbury
1
3
4
3
Joshua
1
3
3
4
Seguin
1
3
2
5
Cleburne
0
4
0
7
District 10-5A
W
L
W
L
Lake Ridge
4
0
6
1
Legacy
4
0
6
1
Summit
2
2
4
3
Waxahachie
2
2
4
3
Timberview
2
2
3
4
Lancaster
1
3
3
4
Midlothian
1
3
2
5
Red Oak
0
4
2
5
District 5-4A DI
W
L
W
L
Kennedale
2
0
6
1
Mineral Wells
1
1
4
3
Springtown
1
1
2
5
Castleberry
1
1
1
6
Lake Worth
1
1
1
6
D. Hill-Jarvis
0
2
0
7
District 6-4A DI
W
L
W
L
Heritage
2
0
7
0
Carter
2
0
6
1
Wilmer-Hutchins
1
1
4
3
Alvarado
1
1
1
6
Ranchview
0
2
3
4
Pinkston
0
2
0
7
District 4-4A DII
W
L
W
L
Glen Rose
2
0
6
1
Godley
2
0
6
1
Life
1
1
3
4
Hillsboro
1
1
2
5
Venus
0
2
3
4
Benbrook
0
2
1
6
District 4-3A DI
W
L
W
L
Brock
2
0
6
1
Breckenridge
2
0
2
5
Ponder
1
1
3
4
Bowie
1
1
2
5
Boyd
0
2
2
5
Paradise
0
2
2
5
