High School Football

Area High School Football Standings

By Brian Gosset And Darren Lauber

bgosset@star-telegram.com

dlauber@star-telegram.com

October 22, 2017 1:56 AM

FOOTBALL

Area Standings

(Through October 21)

District 3-6A

W

L

W

L

Fossil Ridge

3

0

7

0

Central

3

0

5

2

Timber Creek

2

1

6

1

Haltom

2

2

4

4

Keller

1

2

3

4

Abilene

1

3

2

6

Weatherford

0

4

0

8

District 4-6A

W

L

W

L

Mansfield

4

0

6

1

Arlington

3

1

6

1

Martin

3

1

6

1

North Crowley

2

2

4

3

Lamar

2

2

3

4

Sam Houston

1

3

3

4

Bowie

1

3

2

5

Paschal

0

4

0

7

District 5-6A

W

L

W

L

Hebron

4

0

6

1

Trinity

4

0

5

2

Carroll

3

1

5

2

Marcus

2

2

4

3

Nelson

2

2

2

5

Flower Mound

1

3

2

5

L.D. Bell

0

4

1

6

Lewisville

0

4

1

6

District 6-5A

W

L

W

L

Aledo

4

0

7

0

Boswell

4

0

7

0

Brewer

3

1

5

2

Azle

2

2

3

4

Eaton

2

2

3

4

Northwest

1

3

4

3

Chisholm Trail

0

4

2

5

Saginaw

0

4

0

7

District 7-5A

W

L

W

L

South Hills

4

0

7

0

Southwest

4

0

5

2

YMLA

3

1

3

4

Wyatt

2

2

5

2

Arl. Heights

2

2

3

4

Trimble Tech

1

3

3

4

North Side

0

4

3

4

Western Hills

0

4

1

6

District 8-5A

W

L

W

L

Coll. Heritage

4

0

6

1

Grapevine

4

0

6

1

Richland

3

1

6

1

Birdville

2

2

2

5

Dunbar

2

2

2

5

Polytechnic

1

3

1

6

Eastern Hills

0

4

2

5

Carter-Riverside

0

4

1

6

District 9-5A

W

L

W

L

Crowley

4

0

5

2

Everman

4

0

4

3

Burleson

3

1

6

1

Centennial

2

2

3

4

Granbury

1

3

4

3

Joshua

1

3

3

4

Seguin

1

3

2

5

Cleburne

0

4

0

7

District 10-5A

W

L

W

L

Lake Ridge

4

0

6

1

Legacy

4

0

6

1

Summit

2

2

4

3

Waxahachie

2

2

4

3

Timberview

2

2

3

4

Lancaster

1

3

3

4

Midlothian

1

3

2

5

Red Oak

0

4

2

5

District 5-4A DI

W

L

W

L

Kennedale

2

0

6

1

Mineral Wells

1

1

4

3

Springtown

1

1

2

5

Castleberry

1

1

1

6

Lake Worth

1

1

1

6

D. Hill-Jarvis

0

2

0

7

District 6-4A DI

W

L

W

L

Heritage

2

0

7

0

Carter

2

0

6

1

Wilmer-Hutchins

1

1

4

3

Alvarado

1

1

1

6

Ranchview

0

2

3

4

Pinkston

0

2

0

7

District 4-4A DII

W

L

W

L

Glen Rose

2

0

6

1

Godley

2

0

6

1

Life

1

1

3

4

Hillsboro

1

1

2

5

Venus

0

2

3

4

Benbrook

0

2

1

6

District 4-3A DI

W

L

W

L

Brock

2

0

6

1

Breckenridge

2

0

2

5

Ponder

1

1

3

4

Bowie

1

1

2

5

Boyd

0

2

2

5

Paradise

0

2

2

5

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood

    The Bearcats set a new state record for consecutive district wins -- 72 -- with a 52-13 defeat of Haslet Eaton..

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood 1:13

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood
RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT 0:30

RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT
RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus 0:14

RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus

View More Video