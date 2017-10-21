Heights humbles North Side in district football action

FW Arlington Heights 69, FW North Side 0
The Yellow Jackets scored four times in the first 5:29 of the contest, and built a 63-0 lead by halftime in a District 7-5A game Saturday afternoon at Farrington Field. Heights scored by various means, including four rushing scores, three through the air, two by fumble recovery and one via an interception return.
Key players: Heights RB Darius McCloud made the most of his seven offensive plays, rushing for 116 yards that included a 55-yard TD run. Jackets QB Deontre Jones completed 12 of 15 passes for 158 yards, throwing 3 TDs and running for two more. North Side RB Freddy Rivera provided the majority of the Steers offense, gaining 50 yards on eight carries.
Key stat: The Yellow Jacket defense got both of its interceptions in the first quarter. Undra McDowell returned the first pick to the Heights 45, which led to a score on the next play, then Javeon Moses took the second INT in for a score from 27 yards out.
Records: Arlington Heights 3-4, 2-2 7-5A; North Side 3-4, 0-4
