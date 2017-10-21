The Arlington Heights Yellow Jackets take the field to face the North Side Steers, Oct. 21, 2017, at Farrington Field.
The Arlington Heights Yellow Jackets take the field to face the North Side Steers, Oct. 21, 2017, at Farrington Field. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
The Arlington Heights Yellow Jackets take the field to face the North Side Steers, Oct. 21, 2017, at Farrington Field. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Heights humbles North Side in district football action

By Zach Warner

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 21, 2017 7:57 PM

FW Arlington Heights 69, FW North Side 0

The Yellow Jackets scored four times in the first 5:29 of the contest, and built a 63-0 lead by halftime in a District 7-5A game Saturday afternoon at Farrington Field. Heights scored by various means, including four rushing scores, three through the air, two by fumble recovery and one via an interception return.

Key players: Heights RB Darius McCloud made the most of his seven offensive plays, rushing for 116 yards that included a 55-yard TD run. Jackets QB Deontre Jones completed 12 of 15 passes for 158 yards, throwing 3 TDs and running for two more. North Side RB Freddy Rivera provided the majority of the Steers offense, gaining 50 yards on eight carries.

Key stat: The Yellow Jacket defense got both of its interceptions in the first quarter. Undra McDowell returned the first pick to the Heights 45, which led to a score on the next play, then Javeon Moses took the second INT in for a score from 27 yards out.

Records: Arlington Heights 3-4, 2-2 7-5A; North Side 3-4, 0-4

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood

    The Bearcats set a new state record for consecutive district wins -- 72 -- with a 52-13 defeat of Haslet Eaton..

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood 1:13

'They take pride in playing on this field' Aledo coach Steve Wood
RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT 0:30

RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT
RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus 0:14

RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus

View More Video