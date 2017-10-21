Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal. Yes, you read that right

How many times in the history of football will you read ‘homecoming queen’ and ‘game-winning field goal’ in the same sentence.
Claire Jeffress made it happen on Friday night.
The Pearland Dawson senior kicker hit the go-ahead 30-yard field goal with 1:08 left as the Eagles beat Pearland 38-35.
Homecoming queen last week. Game-winning kick this week for Dawson's @Ccj_09— Chron HS Sports (@HoustonChronHS) October 21, 2017
Eagles def. Pearland 38-35#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/BeiU4e84sq
It’s been a great month for Jeffress as she won the homecoming queen crown a week before.
#txhsfb— Dawson Eagles (@DawsonHighSchl) October 14, 2017
How often do you see this?!?
Claire Jeffress 2017 HOCO Queen pic.twitter.com/GoB5cMGqoF
Jeffress hit all five of her PAT kicks against Pearland. Dawson improved to 5-1 and 3-0 in District 23-6A. Pearland dropped to 4-2.
“I just wanted to do what I’ve always done and not think of it as any big deal,” Jeffress told the Pearland Journal’s Ted Dunnam. “My team had faith in me, and they were going to block for me, and the snap and the hold were going to be good, so I just had to do my job.”
Dawson was facing a fourth-and-three at the Pearland 13-yard line and head coach Eric Wells went with Jeffress, who’s extra point kick two weeks ago won the game 14-13 against Richmond George Ranch.
“Claire is something – she just doesn’t get rattled,” Wells told the Journal. “There wasn’t even a question that she was going to kick it. Homecoming queen knocks it through, Dawson wins. You have to love that.”
Words don’t describe how proud I am of this team. Especially this young lady! #clutchcityclaire pic.twitter.com/rWVOrT8dkc— Coach Steven Kenney (@coach_kenney) October 21, 2017
Comments