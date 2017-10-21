Friday’s Texas high school football scores

Friday’s Sorted High School Football Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A
Abilene 30, Weatherford 7
Aldine Eisenhower 11, Aldine MacArthur 0
Alief Hastings 27, Alief Elsik 10
Allen 45, Denton Guyer 7
Arlington 42, Arlington Bowie 27
Arlington Martin 59, Arlington Houston 21
Austin Anderson 40, Austin Akins 21
Austin Vandegrift 42, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0
Baytown Sterling 26, Houston King 13
Brownsville Hanna 10, Los Fresnos 7
Buda Hays 43, Leander 0
Byron Nelson 24, Lewisville 14
Cedar Hill 38, Irving Nimitz 7
Channelview 51, Baytown Goose Creek 13
Cibolo Steele 42, New Braunfels Canyon 17
Clear Brook 34, Houston Clear Lake 27
Converse Judson 49, SA Wagner 14
Coppell 55, Dallas White 14
Cypress Fairbanks 26, Cypress Creek 14
Dallas Jesuit 38, Richardson Pearce 31
Del Rio 45, SA South San Antonio 28
Dickinson 24, Alvin 7
Duncanville 28, South Grand Prairie 14
Edinburg North 28, Edinburg Economedes 14
EP Eastwood 35, EP Americas 17
EP El Dorado 63, EP Franklin 44
EP Montwood 69, EP Coronado 52
Fort Bend Hightower 44, Fort Bend Kempner 14
Fort Bend Ridge Point 45, Fort Bend Dulles 3
Friendswood 52, League City Clear Creek 21
Garland Rowlett 45, South Garland 6
Garland Sachse 52, North Garland 8
Grand Prairie 20, Irving MacArthur 12
Hewitt Midway 53, Belton 32
Houston Langham Creek 20, Cypress Ranch 14
Houston Strake Jesuit 35, Katy Tompkins 10
Houston Stratford 31, Houston Memorial 7
Houston Westside 37, Houston Chavez 0
Humble Atascocita 50, Humble Summer Creek 0
Katy 65, Katy Morton Ranch 10
Katy Cinco Ranch 61, Katy Mayde Creek 13
Keller Central 32, Keller 6
Killeen Harker Heights 34, Killeen Ellison 28
Klein Collins 68, Houston Spring Woods 0
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 17, McAllen 7
Lake Travis 56, Kyle Lehman 0
Laredo Alexander 21, Laredo Johnson 12
League City Clear Springs 69, Clear Falls 27
Leander Rouse 47, Pflugerville Connally 0
Lewisville Hebron 34, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
Longview 41, North Mesquite 7
Lufkin 50, Beaumont West Brook 7
Mansfield 30, Arlington Lamar 7
McAllen Memorial 24, La Joya 7
McKinney Boyd 38, Plano West 10
Mesquite Horn 31, Rockwall 30
Midland Lee 28, Odessa 21
New Braunfels 44, SA East Central 7
North Crowley 42, FW Paschal 7
Odessa Permian 49, Amarillo Tascosa 7
Pasadena Memorial 30, Pasadena South Houston 24
Pearland Dawson 38, Pearland 35
PSJA North 17, PSJA Southwest 10
Richardson Lake Highlands 38, Richardson 0
Richmond George Ranch 28, Clute Brazoswood 6
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 48, Round Rock 28
Round Rock Stony Point 56, Round Rock Westwood 28
SA Johnson 52, SA Lee 0
SA Madison 52, SA Churchill 10
SA Northside Brennan 39, SA Northside Brandeis 9
SA Northside Warren 33, SA Northside Jay 28
San Angelo Central 49, Wolfforth Frenship 14
San Benito 48, Harlingen South 16
Schertz Clemens 16, Smithson Valley 10
Southlake Carroll 35, Lewisville Marcus 21
Spring Westfield 50, Aldine Nimitz 0
The Woodlands 49, Conroe Oak Ridge 14
Tyler 37, Rockwall-Heath 33
Tyler Lee 49, Mesquite 20
Weslaco 72, Brownsville Rivera 0
Weslaco East 20, Harlingen 17
Wylie 34, Plano 3
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 12, Bryan 3
Abilene Cooper 52, Lubbock Cooper 14
Aledo 52, FW Eaton 13
Amarillo Palo Duro 17, Canyon 7
Angleton 70, Rosenberg Lamar 0
Arlington Seguin 30, Cleburne 16
Austin Lanier 21, Austin William Travis 17
Austin McCallum 55, Austin Crockett 0
Azle 21, Saginaw 7
Beaumont Central 16, Lumberton 6
Brenham 34, Tomball 31, OT
Brownsville Pace 34, Donna North 27
Burleson 31, Burleson Centennial 28
Canyon Randall 21, Hereford 6
Carrollton Smith 40, Carrollton Turner 30
Castroville Medina Valley 31, Seguin 30
CC Miller 38, CC Tuloso-Midway 14
Cedar Park 28, Georgetown 27
Clint Horizon 35, EP Riverside 13
College Station 49, Bryan Rudder 14
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 45, CC Moody 14
Corsicana 50, Nacogdoches 36
Crosby 69, Dayton 27
Crowley 31, Joshua 12
Dallas Adams 39, Dallas Adamson 14
Dallas Highland Park 28, Mesquite Poteet 9
Dallas Molina 23, North Dallas 17, OT
Dallas Spruce 43, Dallas Kimball 35
Denison 35, Denton 14
Denton Ryan 53, Sherman 19
Dripping Springs 60, Boerne-Champion 21
Dumas 26, Amarillo Caprock 7
Elgin 42, Bastrop 14
Ennis 38, Lindale 0
EP Andress 61, EP Jefferson 0
EP Bel Air 49, EP Hanks 28
EP Bowie 19, El Paso 16
EP Chapin 49, EP Irvin 0
EP Del Valle 25, El Paso Eastlake 21
EP Parkland 52, EP Ysleta 12
Everman 41, Granbury 7
Floresville 31, SA McCollum 17
FW Brewer 49, FW Chisholm Trail 26
Fort Worth YMLA 22, FW Wyatt 14
Frisco Heritage 21, Frisco 14
Frisco Independence 38, Frisco Liberty 27
Frisco Lone Star 45, Frisco Wakeland 14
FW Dunbar 58, FW Carter-Riverside 7
FW South Hills 41, FW Western Hills 10
Grapevine 37, N. Richland Hills 18
Gregory-Portland 36, Alice 29
Houston Waltrip 38, Houston Austin 16
Huntsville 45, Waller 7
Hutto 56, Georgetown East View 19
Kerrville Tivy 38, Marble Falls 0
Lake Dallas 24, Lewisville The Colony 14
Laredo Martin 51, Roma 17
Laredo Nixon 31, Rio Grande City 17
Longview Pine Tree 35, Hallsville 28
Lubbock 54, San Angelo Lake View 26
Lubbock Coronado 51, Lubbock Monterey 22
Lucas Lovejoy 28, Wylie East 21
Magnolia West 41, Magnolia 25
Mansfield Lake Ridge 52, Midlothian 7
Mansfield Legacy 39, Waxahachie 34
Mansfield Summit 42, Red Oak 3
Mansfield Timberview 30, Lancaster 28
Manvel 62, Fort Bend Elkins 7
Marshall 56, Greenville 14
Mercedes 34, Edcouch-Elsa 14
Mission Sharyland 56, Sharyland Pioneer 49
N. Richland Hills Birdville 51, FW Eastern Hills 6
Nederland 56, Beaumont Ozen 6
New Caney Porter 31, Splendora 7
Port Arthur Memorial 61, Livingston 20
Port Neches-Groves 42, Vidor 14
Prosper 43, McKinney North 17
SA Alamo Heights 28, Lockhart 21
SA Houston 42, SA Highlands 32
SA Jefferson 29, SA Kennedy 6
SA Memorial 59, SA Burbank 14
SA Southside 30, Eagle Pass Winn 28
Saginaw Boswell 70, Justin Northwest 55
Santa Fe 55, Galena Park 14
Temple 38, Waco 14
Texarkana Texas 48, Mount Pleasant 0
Tomball Memorial 57, Willis 20
Uvalde 36, SA Harlandale 21
Victoria West 64, Victoria East 28
West Mesquite 61, Forney 20
Whitehouse 24, Jacksonville 7
CLASS 4A
Abilene Wylie 42, Big Spring 6
Andrews 56, Fabens 14
Anna 35, Quinlan Ford 21
Argyle 56, Gainesville 13
Aubrey 45, Bonham 31
Bay City 40, Needville 33, OT
Bridgeport 21, Krum 14
Brookshire Royal 16, Cleveland Tarkington 14
Bullard 34, Tyler Chapel Hill 28
Bushland 51, Dalhart 0
Carthage 42, Center 12
Celina 42, Nevada Community 10
Cleveland 40, Huffman Hargrave 6
Clint 21, Clint Mountain View 14
Crystal City 24, Poteet 6
Cuero 57, Aransas Pass 0
Devine 38, Carrizo Springs 7
Diboll 58, Huntington 0
El Campo 29, Sealy 18
Fairfield 49, Robinson 28
Ferris 53, Emory Rains 28
Fischer Canyon Lake 31, Boerne 21
Freeport Brazosport 23, Stafford 21
Gatesville 47, Burnet 7
Giddings 50, Caldwell 43
Gilmer 49, Gladewater 39
Godley 37, Waxahachie Life 14
Gonzales 17, Columbus 14
Hillsboro 51, Venus 7
Hondo 41, Bandera 8
Houston North Forest 40, Houston Yates 0
Iowa Park 43, Vernon 24
Kaufman 42, Brownsboro 20
Kilgore 45, Henderson 35
La Feria 45, Kingsville King 19
La Vernia 52, Beeville Jones 42
Lake Worth 43, FW Castleberry 26
Liberty 31, Hamshire-Fannett 6
Liberty Hill 56, Lampasas 20
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 47, Bridge City 41
Longview Spring Hill 49, Pittsburg 42
Madisonville 34, Shepherd 13
Melissa 42, Caddo Mills 15
Midlothian Heritage 38, Alvarado 10
Monahans 28, Pecos 21
Orange Grove 37, Port Isabel 20
Pampa 50, Borger 29
Pearsall 34, Lytle 6
Perryton 36, Denver City 14
Pleasanton 50, Robstown 0
Princeton 21, Paris 16
Raymondville 43, Progreso 0
Rio Hondo 30, CC West Oso 15
Rusk 30, Tatum 13
Salado 44, Lorena 3
Sanger 49, Burkburnett 21
Seminole 38, Lamesa 6
Silsbee 39, Navasota 34
Sinton 56, Wharton 32
Smithville 47, La Grange 17
Somerset 51, Rockport-Fulton 45
Springtown 35, Mineral Wells 28
Stephenville 28, Brownwood 21
Sweeny 56, Ingleside 7
Sweetwater 41, Fort Stockton 7
Terrell 38, Athens 0
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 48, Paris North Lamar 35
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 48, Atlanta 17
Van 51, Mabank 21
Waco Connally 16, Mexia 8
Waco La Vega 20, China Spring 10
West Orange-Stark 26, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 13
WF Hirschi 69, Decatur 36
Wills Point 31, Canton 21
Wimberley 45, Llano 7
CLASS 3A
Big Lake Reagan County 40, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Boling 55, Wallis Brazos 21
Breckenridge 32, Bowie 6
Brock 56, Paradise 0
Buffalo 49, Jewett Leon 10
Canadian 72, Amarillo Highland Park 0
Childress 51, Tulia 20
Cisco 47, Coleman 0
Clifton 23, Corsicana Mildred 17, OT
Clyde 56, Early 13
Coahoma 19, Idalou 18
Coldspring-Oakhurst 44, Trinity 14
Comanche 31, Merkel 14 Conroe 25, The Woodlands College Park 10
Corrigan-Camden 23, Crockett 22
Daingerfield 41, Hooks 13
Dilley 32, Karnes City 26
East Bernard 70, Bloomington 0
East Chambers 31, Hardin 12
Eastland 42, Dublin 3
Edgewood 52, Lone Oak 36
Edna 48, Van Vleck 21
Eustace 35, Elkhart 10
Farmersville 62, Quitman 0
Florence 21, Blanco 12
Friona 42, Littlefield 28
George West 62, Cotulla 7
Goliad 58, Mathis 21
Grandview 49, Palmer 0
Gunter 50, Cooper 0
Hallettsville 47, Vanderbilt Industrial 14
Hearne 28, Bruceville-Eddy 11
Hebbronville 59, Monte Alto 0
Hemphill 50, Frankston 13
Henrietta 34, Millsap 14
Hitchcock 32, Hempstead 6
Holliday 45, WF City View 0
Jacksboro 38, Nocona 14
Jarrell 0, Franklin 0
Jefferson 42, Hughes Springs 22
Johnson City 28, Rogers 20
Jourdanton 16, Taft 14
Kirbyville 30, Warren 8
La Marque 24, Anahuac 6
Leonard 54, Pattonville Prairiland 22
Lexington 73, Comfort 10
Luling 36, SA Cole 14
Lyford 21, Bishop 9
Malakoff 56, Palestine Westwood 14
Marion 42, Universal City Randolph 12
Marlin 27, Anderson-Shiro 0
Maypearl 63, Scurry-Rosser 6
McGregor 42, Jarrell 10
Mount Vernon 60, Mineola 21
Muleshoe 40, Amarillo River Road 0
Natalia 28, Nixon-Smiley 20
New London West Rusk 24, Arp 0
Newton 58, Garrison 0
Odem 33, CC London 21
Omaha Pewitt 36, De Kalb 34
Ore City 56, Queen City 7
Ponder 26, Boyd 20
Poth 42, Stockdale 0
Pottsboro 49, Callisburg 14
Redwater 48, New Boston 14
Rio Vista 44, Blooming Grove 14
Rockdale 63, Cameron Yoe 34
Sadler S&S Consolidated 34, Whitewright 10
San Angelo Grape Creek 50, Tornillo 46
San Diego 14, Falfurrias 7
Santa Rosa 13, Santa Gertrudis Academy 12
Shallowater 49, Slaton 14
Skidmore-Tynan 30, Banquete 27
Sonora 41, Alpine 6
Spearman 38, Dimmitt 0
Stanton 43, Lubbock Roosevelt 23
Sunnyvale 52, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0
Teague 46, Whitney 28
Tolar 63, Bangs 6
Troup 42, Harleton 12
Troy 16, Little River Academy 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 39, Brady 21
Van Alstyne 53, Howe 27
Wall 64, Crane 13
Waskom 55, Beckville 13
West 21, Groesbeck 19
White Oak 41, Gladewater Sabine 7
Whitesboro 21, Pilot Point 12
Winnsboro 56, Grand Saline 48
Winona 14, Alba-Golden 6
Woodville 43, Buna 14
Yoakum 48, Palacios 7
CLASS 2A
Abernathy 55, Olton 28
Albany 56, Baird 0
Alto 31, Price Carlisle 28
Anthony 14, Eldorado 12
Bells 57, Blue Ridge 12
Ben Bolt 39, Freer 36
Big Sandy 21, Kerens 17
Bogata Rivercrest 26, Linden-Kildare 21
Bosqueville 33, Riesel 9
Bovina 41, Springlake-Earth 6
Bremond 50, Frost 15
Burton 66, Somerville 0
Centerville 41, Pineland West Sabine 7
Chico 55, Olney 12
Clarendon 41, Crosbyton 0
Collinsville 54, Tom Bean 22
Crawford 26, San Saba 6
Cross Plains 58, Bronte 0
De Leon 56, Hamilton 14
Evadale 47, Burkeville 0
Falls City 58, Charlotte 0
Farwell 27, Smyer 6
Flatonia 12, Runge 6
Ganado 36, Kenedy 6
Groveton 65, Saratoga West Hardin 29
Hamlin 34, Seagraves 28
Haskell 21, Quanah 14
Hawkins 60, Cayuga 21
Hawley 51, Anson 14
Hico 42, Valley Mills 6
Holland 36, Rosebud-Lott 14
Hubbard 27, Dawson 14
Hull-Daisetta 38, Colmesneil 8
Iola 48, Sabine Pass 0
Iraan 47, Wink 40
Italy 39, Itasca 14
Joaquin 31, Shelbyville 0
La Pryor 30, Center Point 12
Lovelady 34, Deweyville 0
Mart 90, Axtell 0
Mason 49, Harper 0
McCamey 20, Ozona 13
Memphis 60, Lockney 14
Meridian 39, Chilton 0
Mertzon Irion County 50, Van Horn 37
Milano 49, Granger 6
Moody 21, Thorndale 6
Mount Enterprise 39, Overton 35
Muenster 65, Lindsay 0
Munday 37, Electra 0
New Deal 21, Floydada 0
Petrolia 60, Archer City 36
Pettus 28, Louise 14
Ranger 38, Era 8
Refugio 48, Yorktown 14
Riviera Kaufer 32, Bruni 14
Rocksprings 45, Leakey 13
Roscoe 42, Plains 7
Sabinal 26, Brackett 14
San Augustine 43, Cushing 0
Sanford-Fritch 50, Sunray 14
Santo 64, Perrin-Whitt 0
Seymour 40, Alvord 6
Shamrock 50, Claude 27
Shiner 28, Weimar 0
Snook 37, Bartlett 16
Stamford 49, Post 34
Stinnett West Texas 44, Boys Ranch 6
Stratford 35, Panhandle 31, OT
Sundown 47, Hale Center 18
Tahoka 12, Roby 6
Tenaha 69, Wortham 8
Thrall 50, Normangee 18
Three Rivers 53, Santa Maria 27
Timpson 44, Grapeland 20
Valley View 30, Celeste 13
Vega 34, Gruver 7
Wellington 60, Ralls 7
Wheeler 48, Booker 6
Winters 36, Miles 28
Wolfe City 41, Honey Grove 8
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 48, Loop 0
Amherst 53, Cotton Center 8
Aquilla 60, Penelope 12
Aspermont 68, Haskell Paint Creek 0
Blum 68, Bynum 21
Borden County 60, Lamesa Klondike 4
Bowie Gold-Burg 54, Chillicothe 42
Brookesmith 48, Mullin 46
Bryson 70, Newcastle 16
Buckholts 60, Concordia 30
Coolidge 56, Gholson 0
Forestburg 54, Saint Jo 45
Grandfalls-Royalty 58, Dell City 36
Happy 70, Follett 20
Hedley 50, WF Christian 0
Ira 47, O’Donnell 0
Kopperl 52, Covington 43
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 54, Chester 6
Lefors 59, Vernon Northside 30
Lenorah Grady 52, Welch Dawson 6
Lueders-Avoca 36, Throckmorton 34
Milford 66, Garden City 61
Oakwood 63, Mount Calm 0
Petersburg 60, Spur 12
Rising Star 76, Gustine 34
Robert Lee 64, Eden 28
Sanderson 56, Sierra Blanca 32
Savoy 55, Fruitvale 26
Strawn 62, Cherokee 0
Turkey Valley 93, Lubbock Home School Titans 44
Valera Panther Creek 62, Sidney 16
Whitharral 60, Lazbuddie 0
Zephyr 72, Gorman 26
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 24, Addison Trinity 14
Arlington Grace Prep 49, Kennedale Fellowship 0
Arlington Oakridge 34, John Cooper 29
Austin Hyde Park 33, SA Cornerstone 10
Austin Regents 48, SA Holy Cross 0
Austin St. Dominic 32, Austin St. Stephen 27
Austin Veritas 82, SA FEAST 56
Bellaire Episcopal 49, Houston St. John’s 28
Boerne Geneva 42, Austin Brentwood 24
Brownsville St. Joseph 56, Harlingen Marine Military 16
Bryan Allen Academy 84, Lake Jackson Brazosport 49
Bryan Brazos Christian 42, Temple Central Texas 28
Bulverde Bracken 52, Fayette County HomeSchool 6
Cedar Hill Trinity 48, Carrollton Prince of Peace 0
Colleyville Covenant 33, FW Temple Christian 10
Dallas Bishop Dunne 56, Dallas Parish Episcopal 17
Dallas Bishop Lynch 49, Plano John Paul II 0
Dallas Christian 50, Tyler Gorman 13
Dallas First Baptist 63, Dallas Covenant 20
Dallas Lakehill 59, Tyler Kings Academy 0
Dallas Lutheran 56, Irving Universal 0
Flower Mound Coram Deo 49, Arlington Pantego Christian 20
FW All Saints 28, Houston St. Pius X 21
FW Calvary 21, Lubbock Trinity 14
FW Trinity Valley 18, Casady, Okla. 0
Grapevine Faith 49, Frisco Legacy Christian 23
Houston Kinkaid 35, Dallas Episcopal 6
Houston Lutheran North 33, Houston Northland Christian 7
Houston Second Baptist 42, Houston Lutheran South 37
Houston Westbury Christian 27, CC John Paul 0
Irving Cistercian 33, Austin St. Andrew’s 9
Katy Pope John 42, Houston The Village 24
League City Bay Area 35, Beaumont Legacy Christian 7
Lubbock Christian 27, Muenster Sacred Heart 14
McKinney Christian 34, Gainesville State School 6
Midland Christian 41, FW Southwest Christian 13
Plainview Christian 70, WF Notre Dame 36
Plano Prestonwood 38, FW Nolan 13
SA Antonian 62, EP Cathedral 0
Shiner St. Paul 55, SA St. Gerard 12
St. Mary’s Hall 17, SA Christian 14
OTHER
All Saints Episcopal 48, Amarillo Holy Cross 0
Animas, N.M. 52, Fort Hancock 0
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) , Ill. 42, Houston Christian 14
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 42, Como-Pickton 0
Cypress Community Christian 43, Tomball Rosehill 14
Fort Bend Chargers 72, Katy Faith West 68
Fort Bend Christian 48, Victoria St. Joseph 6
Fort Worth Christian 57, Dallas Greenhill 7
Fort Worth THESA 56, Paducah 6
Founders Classical Academy 62, Arlington Newman 56
Haslet Heritage 67, FW Hill School 0
Magnolia Legacy 48, Logos Prep 12
Rio Grande City La Grulla 16, Zapata 14
Schertz John Paul II 27, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 17
Spring Branch Living Rock 68, Austin Achieve Public Schools 60
Stephenville Home School 65, Iredell 62
Tioga 54, Ladonia Fannindel 0
Tribe Consolidated 60, Bryan Christian Homeschool 12
Waco Live Oak Classical 69, Irving Faustina Academy 24
Waco Reicher def. Marble Falls Faith, forfeit
Waco Texas Wind 57, Irving The Highlands 0
West Texas Homeschool 45, Trent 14
Westlake Academy 76, Lucas Christian 50
Willow Park Trinity 24, Midland Trinity 0
Keywords:
BC-TX-FBH--SortedH.S.Sco
Category:
SportsAgates/SWires
Publisher:
AP_FTW
Urgency:
Urgent
Category (wire):
s
Supplementary category (wire):
txtx-
Transmission reference:
Edit status:
9thLd-Writethru
Used in (by):
No usages
Copied by:
No copies
//
Comments