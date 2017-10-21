In Week 4, Mansfield Lake Ridge takes the field against the Lancaster Tigers at Newsom Stadium, Sept 22, 2017.
In Week 4, Mansfield Lake Ridge takes the field against the Lancaster Tigers at Newsom Stadium, Sept 22, 2017. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram
In Week 4, Mansfield Lake Ridge takes the field against the Lancaster Tigers at Newsom Stadium, Sept 22, 2017. Brad Loper Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Mansfield Lake Ridge trounces Midlothian in District 10-5A action

By David Wolman

Special to The Star-Telegram

October 21, 2017 12:55 AM

Mansfield Lake Ridge 52, Midlothian 7

Junior quarterback Chandler Rogers threw for four touchdowns, and the Eagles defense held Midlothian scoreless after the first quarter to earn a rout of the home-team Panthers on Friday night. Lake Ridge scored on eight possessions that crossed midfield, while Midlothian was held to one touchdown on six trips inside Eagles territory.

Lake Ridge accumulated 499 yards of offense, with 306 of that coming via the rushing attack. Rogers went 16-of-17 on pass attempts with 180 yards. Deven Langston caught five passes for 62 yards with his first two receptions going for touchdowns. Dewone Jackson led the Lake Ridge rushing attack, carrying 12 times for a game-high 137 yards. Landry Songer was brilliant in defeat for Midlothian, carrying 21 times for 134 yards.

Midlothian didn’t register its initial first down until after Lake Ridge had connected for touchdown passes of 15 yards and 25 yards from Rogers to Langston on its first two possessions. A 32-yard burst by Songer on the first play of the ensuing Panther drive set up a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tate Corbin, which cut the Eagle advantage to 14-7. Lake Ridge extended its lead to 28-7 at halftime after a 1-yard run by Jackson on fourth-and-goal and Rogers’ third TD pass of the first half – a 34-yard strike to a wide-open Cartraven Walker in the end zone.

Records: Mansfield Lake Ridge 6-1, 4-0 10-5A; Midlothian 2-5, 1-3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT

    Arlington High's Keon Waters gets the pass breakup (PBU) on the Bowie throw, and teammate Xzavier Guyton did the rest.

RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT

RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT 0:30

RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT
RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus 0:14

RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus
Aledo football seeks record 72nd consecutive district win 0:31

Aledo football seeks record 72nd consecutive district win

View More Video