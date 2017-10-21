South Hills dispatches Western Hills to remain undefeated

South Hills 41, Western Hills 10
Scorpions running back Anthony Watkins scored two rushing touchdowns and added TDs on fumble and interception returns. Watkins rushed for 160 yards, and South Hills’ defense had five interceptions.
Key players: Watkins’ 72-yard interception return to open the fourth quarter made it 27-10. He made it 34-10 after Jacob Munoz’ interception, and the Scorpions’ B.J. Roney returned another pick 42 yards for the final score. Trey Jones threw an earlier TD pass to Omuiri Garcia for a 14-3 halftime lead.
Key stat: South Hills got 34 points off Western Hills turnovers.
Records: South Hills 7-0, 3-0 7-5A; Western Hills 1-6, 0-4
Comments