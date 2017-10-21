In a Week 1 game against Seagoville, South Hills running back Anthony Watkins fights yards.
In a Week 1 game against Seagoville, South Hills running back Anthony Watkins fights yards. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com
In a Week 1 game against Seagoville, South Hills running back Anthony Watkins fights yards. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

High School Football

South Hills dispatches Western Hills to remain undefeated

By Troy Phillips

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 21, 2017 12:42 AM

South Hills 41, Western Hills 10

Scorpions running back Anthony Watkins scored two rushing touchdowns and added TDs on fumble and interception returns. Watkins rushed for 160 yards, and South Hills’ defense had five interceptions.

Key players: Watkins’ 72-yard interception return to open the fourth quarter made it 27-10. He made it 34-10 after Jacob Munoz’ interception, and the Scorpions’ B.J. Roney returned another pick 42 yards for the final score. Trey Jones threw an earlier TD pass to Omuiri Garcia for a 14-3 halftime lead.

Key stat: South Hills got 34 points off Western Hills turnovers.

Records: South Hills 7-0, 3-0 7-5A; Western Hills 1-6, 0-4

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT

    Arlington High's Keon Waters gets the pass breakup (PBU) on the Bowie throw, and teammate Xzavier Guyton did the rest.

RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT

RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT 0:30

RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT
RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus 0:14

RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus
Aledo football seeks record 72nd consecutive district win 0:31

Aledo football seeks record 72nd consecutive district win

View More Video