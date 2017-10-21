Azle capitalizes on Saginaw mistakes

Azle 21, Saginaw 9
Running back Billy Copeland III led Azle to victory over Saginaw with a six-yard rush to the end zone for the Hornets’ second district win last night at Hornet Stadium.
Key players: Azle quarterback Gavin Coffee quickly secured the first touchdown on a 22-yard run in the first quarter, and Cale McDonnel gave Azle 107 passing yards. Cornerback Jordan McNeely recovered a fumble for 28 yards which would lead to an Azle touchdown later that drive.
Key stats: Saginaw scored a touchdown after a fumbled snap in the end zone and later earned a safety in the last quarter.
Record: Azle 2-4, 2-2 6-4A; Saginaw 0-6, 0-4
