High School Football

Quarterback unloads touchdown passes to lead Boswell past Northwest

By Mark Largent

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 21, 2017 12:34 AM

Boswell 70, Northwest 55

Sophomore quarterback Brayden Thomas threw seven touchdown passes, five to Brandon Chatman, as the Pioneers beat the Texans. Chatman had scores of 69, 23 and 75 yards during a 28-0 run in the first half that put Boswell ahead 53-42 at intermission. At one point in the second quarter, the game had four scores within 40 seconds of play.

Key players: Chatman finished the night with 11 catches and 325 yards, while teammate Breshun Barry accounted for 197 yards of offense, and scored on a 36-yard interception return.

Records: Saginaw Boswell 7-0, 4-0 6-5A; Justin Northwest 4-3, 1-3

