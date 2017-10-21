Quarterback unloads touchdown passes to lead Boswell past Northwest

Boswell 70, Northwest 55
Sophomore quarterback Brayden Thomas threw seven touchdown passes, five to Brandon Chatman, as the Pioneers beat the Texans. Chatman had scores of 69, 23 and 75 yards during a 28-0 run in the first half that put Boswell ahead 53-42 at intermission. At one point in the second quarter, the game had four scores within 40 seconds of play.
Key players: Chatman finished the night with 11 catches and 325 yards, while teammate Breshun Barry accounted for 197 yards of offense, and scored on a 36-yard interception return.
Records: Saginaw Boswell 7-0, 4-0 6-5A; Justin Northwest 4-3, 1-3
