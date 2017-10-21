Mansfield Legacy football holds off Waxahachie

Mansfield Legacy 39, Waxahachie 34
Jalen Catalon rushed for three touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass as the Broncos built a big lead then held off a furious fourth quarter rally by the Indians on Friday night at Newsom Stadium. Catalon passed for a 13-yard touchdown and rushed for TDs of nine and 19 yards in the first half. His third rushing score of the game, an eight-yard run in the third quarter, gave the Broncos a 39-21 lead.
But Waxahachie came back, scoring the game’s final 13 points. A 13-yard touchdown reception by Jerreth Sterns with 5:24 remaining in the fourth quarter cut the Broncos lead to 39-34. Waxahachie would get another shot, recovering another Legacy fumble, the third Broncos fumble of the fourth quarter. But that drive ended on downs at the Legacy 31 with 1:15 remaining.
Catalon finished with 146 yards combined rushing and passing. Teammate Grant Johnson carried 28 times for 175 yards and a touchdown. Waxahachie quarterback Bryse Salik passed for 231 yards and four touchdowns, including a 21-yard heave to Tevin Wofford on the final play of the second quarter. Sterns hauled in eight passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a 1-yard score midway through the fourth quarter.
Legacy intercepted consecutive Waxahachie passes in the second quarter. Both turnovers led to Broncos touchdowns. Waxahachie returned the favor in the fourth quarter, turning Legacy fumbles on back-to-back possessions into touchdowns. The teams combined for six turnovers.
Records: Legacy 6-1, 4-0 10-5A, Waxahachie, 4-3, 2-2.
