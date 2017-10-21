High School Football

Nelson stifles Lewisville for first district victory

By Pat Wheeler

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 21, 2017 12:28 AM

Trophy Club Nelson 24, Lewisville 14

The Bobcats used a 65-yard run for a touchdown late in the first half by Dylan Bell to take a 14-7 lead that they never gave up in a 24-7 District 5 6-A win Friday night at Max Goldsmith Stadium.

Lewisville had pulled even at 7-7 before Bell’s big run. In the second half, it was Bell and Nelson’s other running back, Jordan Joiner, who controlled the game with consistent gains on the ground as the tandem combined for 292 yards. Nelson kicker Nathan Miller added a 27-yard field goal in the second half for the only scoring of the third period.

Key players: Nelson’s Josh Caraway recovered a fumble to lead the defense. Lewisville quarterback Tyler Urban passed for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Key stat: Nelson had 18 first downs to Lewisville’s 13.

Records: Nelson 2-5 (1-3); Lewisville 1-6 (0-4)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT

    Arlington High's Keon Waters gets the pass breakup (PBU) on the Bowie throw, and teammate Xzavier Guyton did the rest.

RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT

RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT 0:30

RAW: When a PBU becomes an INT
RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus 0:14

RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus
Aledo football seeks record 72nd consecutive district win 0:31

Aledo football seeks record 72nd consecutive district win

View More Video