Nelson stifles Lewisville for first district victory

Trophy Club Nelson 24, Lewisville 14
The Bobcats used a 65-yard run for a touchdown late in the first half by Dylan Bell to take a 14-7 lead that they never gave up in a 24-7 District 5 6-A win Friday night at Max Goldsmith Stadium.
Lewisville had pulled even at 7-7 before Bell’s big run. In the second half, it was Bell and Nelson’s other running back, Jordan Joiner, who controlled the game with consistent gains on the ground as the tandem combined for 292 yards. Nelson kicker Nathan Miller added a 27-yard field goal in the second half for the only scoring of the third period.
Key players: Nelson’s Josh Caraway recovered a fumble to lead the defense. Lewisville quarterback Tyler Urban passed for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
Key stat: Nelson had 18 first downs to Lewisville’s 13.
Records: Nelson 2-5 (1-3); Lewisville 1-6 (0-4)
