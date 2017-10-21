Timberview QB has a critical touchdown to hold back Lancaster

Mansfield Timberview 30, Lancaster 28
Jyron Russell’s nine yard touchdown run with 2:31 remaining helped keep Mansfield Timberview’s playoff hopes alive with a 30-28 win over Lancaster at Anderson Stadium.
Key players: Lancaster running back Devante Lacy ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Timberview’s Montaye Dawson ran for 109 yards and a touchdown on just five carries.
Key stat: Special teams proved key late in the game as Timberview’s score was set up after pinning Lancaster on its own two yard line after a 71-yard punt from Brady Obholz. Lancaster made one final last ditch drive, but a 41-yard field goal attempt with no time left fell just short.
Record: Lancaster 3-4, 1-3 10-5A, Mansfield Timberview 3-4, 2-2
