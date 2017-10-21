Arlington Seguin defense makes turnovers count in defeat of Cleburne

Arlington Seguin 30, Cleburne 16
Holding a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter, the Cougars scored two touchdowns in a span of 17 seconds -- back-to-back fumble returns -- and never looked back in a defeat of the Yellow Jackets. The first came when Seguin’s Maurice Okello picked up a fumble and returned it four yards after a high snap sailed over the Cleburne punter’s head. On the next play for Cleburne, Seguin’s Nolan Daggs returned a fumble 46 yards for a score.
Key players: Seguin quarterback Jeorge Barrera had a 73-yard touchdown run early to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead. Cleburne quarterback Austin Robinson had 100 rushing yards on 20 carries.
Key stat: Seguin had zero first downs in the second half, but the Cougars’ two defensive touchdowns was enough. Cleburne had nine fumbles, and lost four.
Records: Cleburne 0-7, 0-4. Arlington Seguin 2-5, 1-3.
