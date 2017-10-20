North Crowley eases past Paschal to keep playoff hopes alive

North Crowley 42, Fort Worth Paschal 7
North Crowley senior Jalen Robinson broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown and totaled 111 yards on the ground as the North Crowley Panthers defeated Paschal in a Class 6A matchup Friday night at Panther Stadium.
Key players: North Crowley star senior wide receiver Julian Ortega-Jones caught two passes on the night for two scores and 25 yards. Junior running back Ryan Fisher had himself a night, rushing four times for 83 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers. Senior fullback James Farley led Paschal on the ground with 12 carries for 44 yards.
Key stat: North Crowley is back over .500 at 4-3 and keeps its playoff hopes alive.
Records: North Crowley 4-3, 2-2 in District 4-6A; Paschal 0-7, 0-4
