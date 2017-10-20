Colts hold off late rally, down Bowie

Arlington built a 28-0 advantage that held up despite a Volunteer comeback attempt in the second half, as the Colts continue to fight for one of the top spots in District 4-6A and Bowie sees its playoff hopes diminish in a 42-27 final.
Key players: Arlington quarterback D’Montae Davis set the pace for the Colts in the victory, rushing for 166 yards on 13 carries and scoring three touchdowns on the ground. Davis also completed 3-of-6 passes for 118 yards, including long touchdown strikes of 79 and 34 yards. Colts receiver Kenland McCray’s only catch was the 79-yard score. Bowie quarterback Malcolm May had a strong second half to finish with 169 yards passing, including a score through the air. Vols running back Jacoby Jordan led the ground attack with 87 yards on 11 carries and a rushing score.
Key stat: Arlington quickly answered both of Bowie’s first two touchdowns, scoring 78 seconds after the first one and 15 seconds after the Volunteers next scoring drive.
Records: Arlington 6-1, 3-1 in District 4-6A; Arl. Bowie 2-5, 0-4.
Zach Warner
