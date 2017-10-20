Birdville starters get a break in blowout win over Eastern Hills

Birdville scored on every first-half possession, propelling the Hawks to a dominating 51-6 District 8-5A victory over the Fort Worth Eastern Hills Highlanders at the Birdville FAAC. The Birdville starters, who sat out the entire second half, controlled the clock with three long scoring drives of 60 yards or more on their way to a 48-0 halftime lead. The Hawks also took advantage of two of five Eastern Hills fumbles.
Key players: In just two quarters on the field, Hawks quarterback Stone Earle completed 11-of-18 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Laderrious Mixon ran for 112 first-half yards, scoring three times. Eastern Hills running back Derrick Marshall ran 12 times for 53 yards.
Key stat: Birdville’s defense held Eastern Hills to just 182 yards, with 109 of that coming on a pair of Anthony Maxwell-to-Courtland Walton pass plays.
Records: Birdville 2-5, 2-2 District 8-5A; Fort Worth Eastern Hills 2-5, 0-4 District 8-5A
Comments