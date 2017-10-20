High School Football

Lamar can’t get around smothering Mansfield defense

By Michael Eldridge

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 20, 2017 10:35 PM

Mansfield’s defense stifled the Arlington Lamar attack, helping the Tigers remain perfect in District 4-6A play at 4-0 and 6-1 overall. Mansfield held Lamar to just 17 rushing yards in the game and 224 overall, forcing 10 negative plays and winning 30-7.

Key Players: Mansfield senior quarterback Shawn Hartsfield had 157 yards in the air with a score on an efficient 9-of-15 passing. Mansfield senior wide receiver Jackson Gleeson had five catches for a team-high 90 yards. Mansfield running back Avery Chatman dropped back on a fake run to throw a 58-yard strike to Grayson Tatrow. Lamar sophomore quarterback Jack Dawson had a game-high 207 yards in the air, throwing 13 completions and a score.

Key stat: Mansfield’s defense gave up just one rushing play of more than 10 yards on Lamar’s 32 rushing attempts.

Records: Mansfield 6-1, 4-0 District 4-6A; Arlington Lamar 3-4, 2-2

