Lamar can’t get around smothering Mansfield defense

Mansfield’s defense stifled the Arlington Lamar attack, helping the Tigers remain perfect in District 4-6A play at 4-0 and 6-1 overall. Mansfield held Lamar to just 17 rushing yards in the game and 224 overall, forcing 10 negative plays and winning 30-7.
Key Players: Mansfield senior quarterback Shawn Hartsfield had 157 yards in the air with a score on an efficient 9-of-15 passing. Mansfield senior wide receiver Jackson Gleeson had five catches for a team-high 90 yards. Mansfield running back Avery Chatman dropped back on a fake run to throw a 58-yard strike to Grayson Tatrow. Lamar sophomore quarterback Jack Dawson had a game-high 207 yards in the air, throwing 13 completions and a score.
Key stat: Mansfield’s defense gave up just one rushing play of more than 10 yards on Lamar’s 32 rushing attempts.
Records: Mansfield 6-1, 4-0 District 4-6A; Arlington Lamar 3-4, 2-2
