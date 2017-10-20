Dunbar’s first win is a tough night for Carter-Riverside

Dunbar upended Carter-Riverside 58-7 in District 8-5A at Scarborough-Handley Field on Friday night to earn its first win of the season. Dunbar spread the wealth around as seven players were involved in scoring.
Key players: At halftime, Dunbar quarterback Leon’te Cooper had run for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another. The junior was nine of 10 passing with no interceptions for 204 yards. He was replaced in the second half by Waylon Kemp. Teammate Paris Jackson also had a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Chase Carter was the offense for Carter-Riverside with six catches for 75 yards.
Key stat: Dunbar led 48-0 at intermission. At that point, the Wildcats had accumulated 370 yards of offense and 15 first downs while holding the Eagles to 51 yards and four first downs.
Records: Dunbar (1-5, 1-2 in Dist. 8-5A), Carter-Riverside (1-6, 0-4).
