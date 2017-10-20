High School Football

Brewer churns up the turf in win against Chisholm Trail

By Antonio Nickerson

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 20, 2017 10:15 PM

White Settlement Brewer ran for 348 yards and six touchdowns as the Bears beat Saginaw Chisholm Trail in a District 6-5A game Friday at Rangers Stadium.

Key players: Brewer running back Christian Calton helped the Bears build an early lead by scoring three first half touchdowns and finished with 16 carries for 204 yards and five scores. Brewer receiver Curtis Taylor hauled in a game-high nine passes for 107 yards and had a 65-yard touchdown reception. Brewer running back Justin Davis carried 12 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. Chisholm Trail was led by running back Frank Chew, who finished with 22 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Key stat: Brewer out-gained Chisholm Trail 529 yards to 347.

Records: Brewer, 5-2, 3-1 6-5A; Chisholm Trail, 2-5, 0-4

