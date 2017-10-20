Texas Tech commit closing in on 100 career touchdowns

The winner pf Grapevine-Richland on Friday night keeps pace with Colleyville Heritage in District 8-5A.
Grapevine (5-1, 3-0) received the opening kickoff against Richland (6-0, 3-0) and faced a fourth-and-9 when Mustangs quarterback and Texas Tech commit Alan Bowman hit David Clayton for a 32-yard touchdown with two defenders on him.
It was career touchdown pass No. 99 for Bowman.
The Mustangs took the early 7-0 lead, but the Rebels have since scored. Grapevine leads 7-6 in the first quarter.
Comments