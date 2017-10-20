Texas Tech commit closing in on 100 career touchdowns

More Videos

State single-game rushing record falls 0:16

State single-game rushing record falls

Pause
Aledo football seeks record 72nd consecutive district win 0:31

Aledo football seeks record 72nd consecutive district win

Not a bad night for this backup quarterback 1:31

Not a bad night for this backup quarterback

Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin 0:45

Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin

RAW: Trinity INT ends Carroll's opening drive 0:27

RAW: Trinity INT ends Carroll's opening drive

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

What would you do if a shooter suddenly opened fire? Watch these survival tips 9:23

What would you do if a shooter suddenly opened fire? Watch these survival tips

Tomlinson on TCU: QB and defense leading to 'lot of wins' 1:38

Tomlinson on TCU: QB and defense leading to 'lot of wins'

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Is it 2020 yet? Here's the first day of construction on the Rangers' new Globe Life Field 2:42

Is it 2020 yet? Here's the first day of construction on the Rangers' new Globe Life Field

  • RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus

    Grapevine wideout David Clayton keeps his eye on the pass from Texas Tech commit Alan Bowman in Friday's game against Richland.

Grapevine wideout David Clayton keeps his eye on the pass from Texas Tech commit Alan Bowman in Friday's game against Richland. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com
Grapevine wideout David Clayton keeps his eye on the pass from Texas Tech commit Alan Bowman in Friday's game against Richland. Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Texas Tech commit closing in on 100 career touchdowns

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 20, 2017 8:12 PM

The winner pf Grapevine-Richland on Friday night keeps pace with Colleyville Heritage in District 8-5A.

Grapevine (5-1, 3-0) received the opening kickoff against Richland (6-0, 3-0) and faced a fourth-and-9 when Mustangs quarterback and Texas Tech commit Alan Bowman hit David Clayton for a 32-yard touchdown with two defenders on him.

It was career touchdown pass No. 99 for Bowman.

The Mustangs took the early 7-0 lead, but the Rebels have since scored. Grapevine leads 7-6 in the first quarter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

State single-game rushing record falls 0:16

State single-game rushing record falls

Pause
Aledo football seeks record 72nd consecutive district win 0:31

Aledo football seeks record 72nd consecutive district win

Not a bad night for this backup quarterback 1:31

Not a bad night for this backup quarterback

Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin 0:45

Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin

RAW: Trinity INT ends Carroll's opening drive 0:27

RAW: Trinity INT ends Carroll's opening drive

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

What would you do if a shooter suddenly opened fire? Watch these survival tips 9:23

What would you do if a shooter suddenly opened fire? Watch these survival tips

Tomlinson on TCU: QB and defense leading to 'lot of wins' 1:38

Tomlinson on TCU: QB and defense leading to 'lot of wins'

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Is it 2020 yet? Here's the first day of construction on the Rangers' new Globe Life Field 2:42

Is it 2020 yet? Here's the first day of construction on the Rangers' new Globe Life Field

  • RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus

    Grapevine wideout David Clayton keeps his eye on the pass from Texas Tech commit Alan Bowman in Friday's game against Richland.

RAW high school football: Now that's how you maintain focus

View More Video