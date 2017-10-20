More Videos

  • Not a bad night for this backup quarterback

    Arlington Martin bounced back after last week losing QB Juma Otoviano to injury by drilling Sam Houston 59-21. Brayden Willis stepped in to throw for two scores and add two rushing TDs.

Arlington Martin bounced back after last week losing QB Juma Otoviano to injury by drilling Sam Houston 59-21. Brayden Willis stepped in to throw for two scores and add two rushing TDs.
Arlington Martin bounced back after last week losing QB Juma Otoviano to injury by drilling Sam Houston 59-21. Brayden Willis stepped in to throw for two scores and add two rushing TDs. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Thursday’s Texas high school football scores

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 20, 2017 12:08 AM

CLASS 6A

Austin Bowie 39, Manor 36, OT

Cypress Springs 74, Houston Jersey Village 63

Dallas Skyline 37, Richardson Berkner 29

De Soto 28, Irving 0

Deer Park 52, Pasadena 0

Eagle Pass 35, Laredo United South 31

Edinburg Vela 38, PSJA Memorial 7

Euless Trinity 48, Hurst Bell 0

Fort Bend Bush 50, Fort Bend Clements 3

Galena Park North Shore 38, Humble Kingwood 7

Garland Lakeview Centennial 41, Garland 10

Keller Timber Creek 28, FW Haltom 20

Killeen 17, Killeen Shoemaker 10

Klein 45, Klein Forest 0

Klein Oak 42, Houston Northbrook 0

McAllen Rowe 28, Mission 21, OT

McKinney 63, Plano East 50

Pflugerville Hendrickson 47, Round Rock McNeil 13

PSJA 45, Edinburg 28

SA Northside O’Connor 42, SA Northside Stevens 7

SA Northside Taft 49, SA Northside Marshall 14

Spring 51, Aldine 0

Spring Dekaney 28, Aldine Davis 14

CLASS 5A

Amarillo 42, Plainview 18

Austin High 42, Austin Reagan 7

CC Calallen 42, CC Ray 6

CC Carroll 20, CC King 17

Colleyville Heritage 72, FW Polytechnic 0

Dallas Hillcrest 40, Dallas Conrad 13

Dallas Samuell 40, Dallas Jefferson 0

Denton Braswell 54, Wichita Falls 41

Donna 52, Brownsville Porter 14

EP Burges 25, EP Austin 7

Frisco Reedy 52, Frisco Centennial 34

FW Southwest 36, FW Trimble Tech 23

Humble Kingwood Park 35, Conroe Caney Creek 7

Laredo Cigarroa 17, Pharr Valley View 12

Little Elm 49, Carrollton Creekview 0

North Forney 67, Royse City 28

Richmond Foster 48, Rosenberg Terry 20

SA Edison 30, SA Lanier 6

Seagoville 39, Dallas Sunset 0

Texas City 48, Fort Bend Willowridge 0

CLASS 4A

Dallas Carter 39, Carrollton Ranchview 0

Dallas Lincoln 56, Dallas Roosevelt 20

Kennedale 53, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Lubbock Estacado 45, Levelland 19

Taylor 55, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Wilmer-Hutchins 47, Dallas Pinkston 7

CLASS 3A

Kemp 43, Dallas Madison 14

CLASS 2A

Gladewater Union Grove 23, Malakoff Cross Roads 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Conroe Covenant 60, Houston Emery/Weiner School 19

OTHER

EP Pebble Hills 42, EP Socorro 14

New Braunfels Baptist 34, McDade 27

Area standings

District 3-6A

W

L

W

L

Fossil Ridge

3

0

7

0

Keller Central

2

0

4

2

Timber Creek

2

1

6

1

Haltom

2

2

4

4

Keller

1

1

3

3

Abilene

0

3

1

6

Weatherford

0

3

0

7

District 4-6A

W

L

W

L

Mansfield

3

0

5

1

Martin

3

1

6

1

Arlington

2

1

5

1

Lamar

2

1

3

3

North Crowley

1

2

3

4

Arl. Bowie

1

2

2

4

Sam Houston

1

3

3

4

Paschal

0

3

0

6

District 5-6A

W

L

W

L

Trinity

4

0

5

2

Hebron

3

0

5

1

Flower Mound Marcus

2

1

4

2

Carroll

2

1

4

2

TC Nelson

1

2

1

5

Flower Mound

1

2

2

4

Lewisville

0

3

1

5

L.D. Bell

0

4

1

6

District 6-5A

W

L

W

L

Aledo

3

0

6

0

Boswell

3

0

6

0

Brewer

2

1

4

2

Haslet Eaton

2

1

3

3

Azle

1

2

2

4

Northwest

1

2

4

2

Chisholm Trail

0

3

2

4

Saginaw

0

3

0

6

District 7-5A

W

L

W

L

Southwest

4

0

5

2

South Hills

3

0

6

0

Wyatt

2

1

5

1

Fort Worth YMLA

2

1

2

4

Arl. Heights

1

2

2

4

Trimble Tech

1

3

3

4

North Side

0

3

3

3

Western Hills

0

3

1

5

District 8-5A

W

L

W

L

Coll. Heritage

4

0

6

1

Richland

3

0

6

0

Grapevine

3

0

5

1

Birdville

1

2

1

5

Polytechnic

1

3

2

5

Eastern Hills

0

2

2

3

Dunbar

0

2

0

5

Carter-Riverside

0

3

1

5

District 9-5A

W

L

W

L

Crowley

3

0

4

2

Everman

3

0

3

3

Burleson

2

1

5

1

Burleson Cent.

2

1

3

3

Granbury

1

2

4

2

Joshua

1

2

3

3

Arl. Seguin

0

3

1

5

Cleburne

0

3

0

6

District 10-5A

W

L

W

L

Lake Ridge

3

0

5

1

Mans. Legacy

3

0

4

1

Summit

1

1

3

2

Waxahachie

2

1

4

2

Timberview

1

2

2

4

Midlothian

1

2

2

4

Lancaster

0

2

2

3

Red Oak

0

3

2

4

District 4-4A Div. 2

W

L

W

L

Godley

1

0

5

1

Glen Rose

1

0

5

1

Waxahachie Life

1

0

3

3

Venus

0

1

3

3

Hillsboro

0

1

1

5

Fort Worth Benbrook

0

1

1

5

District 5-4A Div.1

W

L

W

L

Kennedale

2

0

6

1

Mineral Wells

1

0

4

2

Castleberry

1

0

1

5

Springtown

0

1

1

5

Lake Worth

0

1

0

6

D. Hill-Jarvis

0

2

0

7

    Arlington Martin bounced back after last week losing QB Juma Otoviano to injury by drilling Sam Houston 59-21. Brayden Willis stepped in to throw for two scores and add two rushing TDs.

Not a bad night for this backup quarterback

