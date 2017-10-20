Thursday’s Texas high school football scores

More Videos 0:39 RAW: Defensive back follows his blockers after this INT Pause 0:12 What a party! Colleyville Heritage kids celebrate at Whataburger after football win 1:30 Fort Worth Southwest football starting to gel 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 1:22 Which high school football rivalry was once played at Texas Stadium? 2:26 The top Mexican drug cartels and their leaders 0:32 Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 1:05 Bullet hole, blood found on a patron's car at an Arlington bar shooting 1:15 Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Not a bad night for this backup quarterback Arlington Martin bounced back after last week losing QB Juma Otoviano to injury by drilling Sam Houston 59-21. Brayden Willis stepped in to throw for two scores and add two rushing TDs. Arlington Martin bounced back after last week losing QB Juma Otoviano to injury by drilling Sam Houston 59-21. Brayden Willis stepped in to throw for two scores and add two rushing TDs. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

