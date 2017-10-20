Thursday’s Texas high school football scores

CLASS 6A
Austin Bowie 39, Manor 36, OT
Cypress Springs 74, Houston Jersey Village 63
Dallas Skyline 37, Richardson Berkner 29
De Soto 28, Irving 0
Deer Park 52, Pasadena 0
Eagle Pass 35, Laredo United South 31
Edinburg Vela 38, PSJA Memorial 7
Euless Trinity 48, Hurst Bell 0
Fort Bend Bush 50, Fort Bend Clements 3
Galena Park North Shore 38, Humble Kingwood 7
Garland Lakeview Centennial 41, Garland 10
Keller Timber Creek 28, FW Haltom 20
Killeen 17, Killeen Shoemaker 10
Klein 45, Klein Forest 0
Klein Oak 42, Houston Northbrook 0
McAllen Rowe 28, Mission 21, OT
McKinney 63, Plano East 50
Pflugerville Hendrickson 47, Round Rock McNeil 13
PSJA 45, Edinburg 28
SA Northside O’Connor 42, SA Northside Stevens 7
SA Northside Taft 49, SA Northside Marshall 14
Spring 51, Aldine 0
Spring Dekaney 28, Aldine Davis 14
CLASS 5A
Amarillo 42, Plainview 18
Austin High 42, Austin Reagan 7
CC Calallen 42, CC Ray 6
CC Carroll 20, CC King 17
Colleyville Heritage 72, FW Polytechnic 0
Dallas Hillcrest 40, Dallas Conrad 13
Dallas Samuell 40, Dallas Jefferson 0
Denton Braswell 54, Wichita Falls 41
Donna 52, Brownsville Porter 14
EP Burges 25, EP Austin 7
Frisco Reedy 52, Frisco Centennial 34
FW Southwest 36, FW Trimble Tech 23
Humble Kingwood Park 35, Conroe Caney Creek 7
Laredo Cigarroa 17, Pharr Valley View 12
Little Elm 49, Carrollton Creekview 0
North Forney 67, Royse City 28
Richmond Foster 48, Rosenberg Terry 20
SA Edison 30, SA Lanier 6
Seagoville 39, Dallas Sunset 0
Texas City 48, Fort Bend Willowridge 0
CLASS 4A
Dallas Carter 39, Carrollton Ranchview 0
Dallas Lincoln 56, Dallas Roosevelt 20
Kennedale 53, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Lubbock Estacado 45, Levelland 19
Taylor 55, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Wilmer-Hutchins 47, Dallas Pinkston 7
CLASS 3A
Kemp 43, Dallas Madison 14
CLASS 2A
Gladewater Union Grove 23, Malakoff Cross Roads 8
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Conroe Covenant 60, Houston Emery/Weiner School 19
OTHER
EP Pebble Hills 42, EP Socorro 14
New Braunfels Baptist 34, McDade 27
Area standings
District 3-6A
W
L
W
L
Fossil Ridge
3
0
7
0
Keller Central
2
0
4
2
Timber Creek
2
1
6
1
Haltom
2
2
4
4
Keller
1
1
3
3
Abilene
0
3
1
6
Weatherford
0
3
0
7
District 4-6A
W
L
W
L
Mansfield
3
0
5
1
Martin
3
1
6
1
Arlington
2
1
5
1
Lamar
2
1
3
3
North Crowley
1
2
3
4
Arl. Bowie
1
2
2
4
Sam Houston
1
3
3
4
Paschal
0
3
0
6
District 5-6A
W
L
W
L
Trinity
4
0
5
2
Hebron
3
0
5
1
Flower Mound Marcus
2
1
4
2
Carroll
2
1
4
2
TC Nelson
1
2
1
5
Flower Mound
1
2
2
4
Lewisville
0
3
1
5
L.D. Bell
0
4
1
6
District 6-5A
W
L
W
L
Aledo
3
0
6
0
Boswell
3
0
6
0
Brewer
2
1
4
2
Haslet Eaton
2
1
3
3
Azle
1
2
2
4
Northwest
1
2
4
2
Chisholm Trail
0
3
2
4
Saginaw
0
3
0
6
District 7-5A
W
L
W
L
Southwest
4
0
5
2
South Hills
3
0
6
0
Wyatt
2
1
5
1
Fort Worth YMLA
2
1
2
4
Arl. Heights
1
2
2
4
Trimble Tech
1
3
3
4
North Side
0
3
3
3
Western Hills
0
3
1
5
District 8-5A
W
L
W
L
Coll. Heritage
4
0
6
1
Richland
3
0
6
0
Grapevine
3
0
5
1
Birdville
1
2
1
5
Polytechnic
1
3
2
5
Eastern Hills
0
2
2
3
Dunbar
0
2
0
5
Carter-Riverside
0
3
1
5
District 9-5A
W
L
W
L
Crowley
3
0
4
2
Everman
3
0
3
3
Burleson
2
1
5
1
Burleson Cent.
2
1
3
3
Granbury
1
2
4
2
Joshua
1
2
3
3
Arl. Seguin
0
3
1
5
Cleburne
0
3
0
6
District 10-5A
W
L
W
L
Lake Ridge
3
0
5
1
Mans. Legacy
3
0
4
1
Summit
1
1
3
2
Waxahachie
2
1
4
2
Timberview
1
2
2
4
Midlothian
1
2
2
4
Lancaster
0
2
2
3
Red Oak
0
3
2
4
District 4-4A Div. 2
W
L
W
L
Godley
1
0
5
1
Glen Rose
1
0
5
1
Waxahachie Life
1
0
3
3
Venus
0
1
3
3
Hillsboro
0
1
1
5
Fort Worth Benbrook
0
1
1
5
District 5-4A Div.1
W
L
W
L
Kennedale
2
0
6
1
Mineral Wells
1
0
4
2
Castleberry
1
0
1
5
Springtown
0
1
1
5
Lake Worth
0
1
0
6
D. Hill-Jarvis
0
2
0
7
