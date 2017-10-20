Southwest football uses 27-0 run in second half to catch Trimble Tech

Southwest 36, Trimble Tech 23
The Raiders avoided dropping their first District 7-5A game with a rally from 10 points down in the third quarter. Trimble Tech led 17-7 with 11:30 left in the third. The Raiders’ offense, which came in averaging 35 points per game, woke up and rallied with 27 straight points en route to a 36-23 victory over the Bulldogs at Clark Stadium.
Key players: The Raiders Dalontay Stevens scored two touchdowns, and had an interception on defense in the second half. Stevens tallied the go-ahead score on a 27-yard run with 5:33 left in the third quarter, and senior wide receiver finished with 96 total yards. Zechariah Crosby had 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders. Trimble Tech running back Keishawn Everly ran for a game-high 187 yards and two touchdowns.
Key stat: On the first play of the third quarter, Everly ran for a 63-yard touchdown that gave Trimble Tech a 17-7 lead.
Records: Southwest 5-2, 4-0 7-5A; Trimble Tech 3-4, 1-3
