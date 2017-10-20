Southwest players Octavio Martinez (14), Nnamdi Adim-Madumere and Daquinn Sullivan (3) celebrate a touchdown in Week 7 action against YMLA.
Southwest players Octavio Martinez (14), Nnamdi Adim-Madumere and Daquinn Sullivan (3) celebrate a touchdown in Week 7 action against YMLA. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Southwest players Octavio Martinez (14), Nnamdi Adim-Madumere and Daquinn Sullivan (3) celebrate a touchdown in Week 7 action against YMLA. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Southwest football uses 27-0 run in second half to catch Trimble Tech

By Ryan Cox

October 20, 2017 12:01 AM

Southwest 36, Trimble Tech 23

The Raiders avoided dropping their first District 7-5A game with a rally from 10 points down in the third quarter. Trimble Tech led 17-7 with 11:30 left in the third. The Raiders’ offense, which came in averaging 35 points per game, woke up and rallied with 27 straight points en route to a 36-23 victory over the Bulldogs at Clark Stadium.

Key players: The Raiders Dalontay Stevens scored two touchdowns, and had an interception on defense in the second half. Stevens tallied the go-ahead score on a 27-yard run with 5:33 left in the third quarter, and senior wide receiver finished with 96 total yards. Zechariah Crosby had 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders. Trimble Tech running back Keishawn Everly ran for a game-high 187 yards and two touchdowns.

Key stat: On the first play of the third quarter, Everly ran for a 63-yard touchdown that gave Trimble Tech a 17-7 lead.

Records: Southwest 5-2, 4-0 7-5A; Trimble Tech 3-4, 1-3

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • RAW: Defensive back follows his blockers after this INT

    Arlington Martin's Keelan Chilton picked off an Arlington Sam Houston pass attempt and it led to a field goal.

RAW: Defensive back follows his blockers after this INT

RAW: Defensive back follows his blockers after this INT 0:39

RAW: Defensive back follows his blockers after this INT
Need some fire extinguisher with that Whataburger? 0:11

Need some fire extinguisher with that Whataburger?

RAW: Check out the nifty screen pass for a touchdown 0:31

RAW: Check out the nifty screen pass for a touchdown

View More Video