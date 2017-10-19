High School Football

Colleyville Heritage football blanks Polytechnic

By Ricky Moore

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 19, 2017 11:54 PM

Colleyville Heritage 72, Polytechnic 0

The Panthers got off to a fast start against the Parrots in a District 8-5A game Thursday at Scarborough-Handley Field.

Key players: Heritage quarterbacks Jagger LaRoe and Randy French each threw three touchdown passes. The first three touchdowns came on the team’s first four plays. Polytechnic running back Jamarkus Green carried eight times for 45 yards.

Key stat: Heritage wideout Cam Brown caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Quiante Garner led the Panthers in rushing with 14 carries for 64 yards and a score.

Records: Colleyville Heritage 6-1, 4-0 8-5A; Polytechnic 2-5, 1-3

