High School Football

Timber Creek denies fourth-quarter comeback for Haltom

By Troy Phillips

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 19, 2017 11:27 PM

Keller Timber Creek 28, Haltom 20

Clinging to an eight-point lead, Timber Creek’s defense didn’t allow Haltom to score on four fourth-quarter drives to win a crucial District 3-6A game Thursday at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex.

Key players: Timber Creek QB Adrian Ranete threw four touchdown passes to four receivers, including 27 yards to Blake Irving (117 yards rushing) and 46 yards to Gage Haskins. Noah Gnacinski picked off a Haltom pass after Timber Creek took a 21-14 lead. Falcons wideout Erik Ezukanma had 116 receiving yards, with 107 in the second half. Haltom’s Michael Black ran 24 times for 146 yards.

Key stat: Haltom was unable to convert two onside kicks and came up a yard shy on a crucial fake punt in the fourth quarter. Black moved Haltom to its 34 late, but could get no closer. Haltom’s Zacc Smith ran for 95 yards and had an interception.

Records: Timber Creek 6-1, 2-1 3-6A; Haltom 4-4, 2-2

