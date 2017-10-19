State-ranked Kennedale rolls past Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Kennedale 53 Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Kennedale lived up to its billing as the state’s 7th ranked Class 4A team in the latest Associated Press state poll, as the Wildcats shut out Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis at Farrington Field. Evan Jowers scored two rushing touchdowns and connected with Jaden Smith on an 86-yard touchdown pass as Kennedale took a 27-0 lead four minutes into the second quarter. D.J. Kirven added a 17-yard touchdown just before halftime to give the Wildcats a 34-0 lead at the break.
Key players: Jowers threw for 146 yards on five completions and added 44 yards rushing. Kennedale’s Micah Conner led all rushers with 92 yards on eight carries. Jeno Mack led Diamond Hill-Jarvis with 51 yards on 13 carries.
Key stat: Kennedale finished with 435 yards of total offense while holding Diamond Hill-Jarvis to 59 yards.
Records: Kennedale 6-1, 2-0 5-4A Div. 1, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0-7, 0-2
