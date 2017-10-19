More Videos

  • Need some fire extinguisher with that Whataburger?

High School Football

Lamar student douses Whataburger after Arlington football loss

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 19, 2017 08:05 PM

Whataburger and high school football are in the news again.

Following Arlington High win over Arlington Lamar 31-23 on Oct. 13, students went to the Whataburger restaurant about three miles west of Lamar’s Cravens Field football stadium.

At around 11 p.m., a student from Lamar entered and started to use a fire extinguisher.

In an email from Officer Daniel Segura, media relations for Fort Worth police: “On October 13, 2017 at around 11:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at the Whataburger on 1425 Eastchase Parkway. Call details stated: That an extinguisher was discharged and occupants were evacuating the business.

Officers were met by several Whataburger employees in the Whataburger parking lot. The employees informed the officers that a juvenile suspect had set off a fire extinguisher inside the business dining area. The suspect left the location in an off-white Chrysler wagon. The business was forced to shut down operations temporarily in order to clean the debris.”

It’s the second high school-Whataburger incident in the past month. Colleyville Heritage students celebrated a win over Euless Trinity by packing the fast-food restaurant on Glade Road.

According to one Arlington student, the fire department was called because the restaurant had to be scrubbed. “It wasn’t only students in there. The workers and pretty much everyone else was upset.”

