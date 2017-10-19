The Trinity Trojans get ready to face the Colleyville Heritage Panthers September. 15, 2017 at Pennington Field in Bedford.
The Trinity Trojans get ready to face the Colleyville Heritage Panthers September. 15, 2017 at Pennington Field in Bedford. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
The Trinity Trojans get ready to face the Colleyville Heritage Panthers September. 15, 2017 at Pennington Field in Bedford. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Trinity and Bell’s rivalry is about a lot more than football and volleyball

By Randy Sachs

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 19, 2017 5:09 PM

What has become one of many great in-district rivalries will boil up on many fronts this week as Euless Trinity and Hurst L.D. Bell face each other in football and volleyball — and in community benefit efforts.

Most eyes will be on Pennington Field on Thursday as Trinity shows up as the visitor to see if it can keep its resurgent season in stride.

But it’s outside the athletic arena that the schools get their “Black and Blue Showdown” tag.

The schools will also be finding out who wins the Black and Blue Showdown in 6 Stones’ competition between the two schools. The war is on hunger, as the two campuses and their respective feeder schools look to bring in the most food items.

Bell took the honors in 2016, but it’s hard to find a loser as the competition brought in 66,500 food items for area needy families.

The Trojans football team has come off three straight district wins while the Blue Raiders are looking for a win to pin their season’s launching point.

It’s just one game. But it’s a big game.

“In my mind, it is just like any other game,” said Bell head coach Mike Glaze. “It doesn’t count for two wins and it doesn’t count for two losses. I don’t want it to be our Super Bowl, because the Super Bowl should be at the end of the year, not in the middle.”

On the volleyball court, the two HEB rivals will meet for the second time in the season.

Both teams are not having the seasons they had envisioned. In fact, the two teams are fighting for the final order of the bottom of the district standings.

But that has absolutely nothing to do with the intensity in the Trinity gym and on the court on Friday.

“The intensity from the athletes and fans for both sides will be more than the walls can handle,” said Amelia Langi, head coach at Trinity.

Trinity won the first meeting in a five-set match.

“It’s always a fun, competitive match between L.D. Bell and Trinity, not only in football, volleyball, any sports, but also in the classroom. This is why HEBISD excels in so many different departments,” Langi said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hike! Azle long snapper succeeds under pressure

    Senior Zach Edwards makes the job easier for Azle coaches when it comes to special teams.

Hike! Azle long snapper succeeds under pressure

Hike! Azle long snapper succeeds under pressure 1:56

Hike! Azle long snapper succeeds under pressure
SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games
Busted play works out just fine for Arlington 0:24

Busted play works out just fine for Arlington

View More Video