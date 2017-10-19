Trinity and Bell’s rivalry is about a lot more than football and volleyball

What has become one of many great in-district rivalries will boil up on many fronts this week as Euless Trinity and Hurst L.D. Bell face each other in football and volleyball — and in community benefit efforts.
Most eyes will be on Pennington Field on Thursday as Trinity shows up as the visitor to see if it can keep its resurgent season in stride.
But it’s outside the athletic arena that the schools get their “Black and Blue Showdown” tag.
The schools will also be finding out who wins the Black and Blue Showdown in 6 Stones’ competition between the two schools. The war is on hunger, as the two campuses and their respective feeder schools look to bring in the most food items.
Bell took the honors in 2016, but it’s hard to find a loser as the competition brought in 66,500 food items for area needy families.
The Trojans football team has come off three straight district wins while the Blue Raiders are looking for a win to pin their season’s launching point.
It’s just one game. But it’s a big game.
“In my mind, it is just like any other game,” said Bell head coach Mike Glaze. “It doesn’t count for two wins and it doesn’t count for two losses. I don’t want it to be our Super Bowl, because the Super Bowl should be at the end of the year, not in the middle.”
GAME 18: A rivalry that dates back to 1968 #txhsfb— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) October 19, 2017
Trinity vs LD Bell
Pennington Field
⏰ 7 PM pic.twitter.com/pMt6QbKhcN
On the volleyball court, the two HEB rivals will meet for the second time in the season.
Both teams are not having the seasons they had envisioned. In fact, the two teams are fighting for the final order of the bottom of the district standings.
But that has absolutely nothing to do with the intensity in the Trinity gym and on the court on Friday.
“The intensity from the athletes and fans for both sides will be more than the walls can handle,” said Amelia Langi, head coach at Trinity.
Trinity won the first meeting in a five-set match.
“It’s always a fun, competitive match between L.D. Bell and Trinity, not only in football, volleyball, any sports, but also in the classroom. This is why HEBISD excels in so many different departments,” Langi said.
Comments