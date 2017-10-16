High School Football

Class 5A football playoffs will have home-field advantage in 2018

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 16, 2017 10:23 AM

During the UIL legislative council meeting in Round Rock on Sunday and Monday, a rule was passed to have home-field advantage for the bi-district rounds in Class 5A football.

It will start during the 2018-19 season.

The higher district finish in both the Division I and II brackets will host a home playoff game. The rule is already in place for Class 6A, and could go further down in classification.

According to Susan Elza, UIL athletic director, the council will discuss home-field advantage for Class 4A and below next summer.

