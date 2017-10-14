More Videos

  • RAW: UCLA commit goes the distance on kickoff return

    Mansfield four-star prospect Cam'ron Jones received a pitch from T.J. Jones Jr. and returned a kickoff 98 yards against Martin.

Mansfield four-star prospect Cam'ron Jones received a pitch from T.J. Jones Jr. and returned a kickoff 98 yards against Martin. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com
Mansfield four-star prospect Cam'ron Jones received a pitch from T.J. Jones Jr. and returned a kickoff 98 yards against Martin.

High School Football

UCLA commit and Mansfield safety turns trouble into gold with kickoff return

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 14, 2017 10:08 AM

Cam’ron Jones is back in the news after helping Mansfield pick up a huge win over Arlington Martin 27-16 on Friday night.

The Warriors had just scored and on the ensuing kickoff it appeared the Tigers were going to be trapped inside their own 5-yard line.

T.J. Jones Jr. let the ball bounce once before picking it up at the 4 - with his back turned to Martin - before pitching it to Jones at the 2.

It wasn’t going to be good for the Tigers, but Jones made something out of nothing and turned on his jets for a 98-yard touchdown to get Mansfield within 16-14.

Jones and the defense turned it up a notch in the second half to improve to 5-1 and 3-0 in District 4-6A.

