Breshun Berry can play receiver, he can play running back, defense and special teams.

He was a full force on Friday night on the road at White Settlement Brewer.

First the senior scooped a blocked field goal that Boswell made on Brewer and returned it for a touchdown. Second he caught a great touchdown catch from quarterback Brayden Thomas between two defenders that put the Pioneers up 25-10.

Boswell hung on to beat Brewer 25-23 to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in District 6-5A.