Records are threatened, helicopter buzz, and a dismal long losing streak ends

It isn’t surprising to hear the Aledo football team is doing something amazing. But this is special even for the Bearcats.
Defeating Azle 50-0, Aledo ran its district win streak to 71 games. Next, the Bearcats host Haslet Eaton at 7 p.m. Friday — which is great, because if they grab that district win No. 72, Bearcat Stadium is going to go absolutely bonkers.
Nobody’s ever done that. Austin Westlake’s the only other team to get this close. (More on them in a second.)
▪ There’s never been much of an Arlington Martin-Mansfield rivalry. That might change after last night’s game.
Martin came to Mansfield and not only lost the game, it also lost first place in district and, apparently, quarterback Juma Otoviano to injury. That’s a lot to lose in one night.
▪ Austin Westlake snapped a decade-long losing streak to Lake Travis in a rivalry matchup between two of the state’s hulking titans — as reported by Texas HS Football.
Westlake entered the game, a 21-14 win for the Chaps, ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press poll. Normally that’s simply splendid, but Lake Travis was ranked No. 5.
Westlake goes crazy following the measurement of Lake Travis’ 4th down attempt. Westlake then kneeled twice to cap their 21-14 victory. pic.twitter.com/zZYLQbenQF— Allen Perkins (@AllenPerkins247) October 14, 2017
▪ This helicopter stuff is getting nuts. First there was Jerry Jones hovering over Mansfield Timberview, now SMU coach Chad Morris alighted at Richland-Fort Worth Polytechnic and Keller Timber Creek-Weatherford to check out some of his recruits.
We have some very high-angle video here.
▪ If anybody was going to dent Saginaw Boswell’s perfect 6-0 record first, it would probably have been White Settlement Brewer. And maybe it should have.
The Bears actually had 417 total yards to Boswell’s 245. But the Pioneers held off a late Brewer surge to win 25-23.
▪ Anthony Watkins is a bonafide Fort Worth South Hills hero.
He returned the second half-opening kickoff 90 yards for a score, then ran in another touchdown from to rally the Scorpions past Arlington Heights, 19-14.
South Hills (6-0) remained undefeated after trailing 7-3 at halftime and later 14-10.
Twitter: @sbenglish74
Comments