Friday’s Texas high school football scores

CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 49, Aldine 7
Alief Elsik 34, Alief Taylor 27
Allen 38, Plano 10
Arlington 21, Arlington Lamar 9
Arlington Houston 45, FW Paschal 7
Austin Bowie 23, Del Valle 15
Austin Vandegrift 63, Leander 13
Austin Westlake 21, Lake Travis 14
Baytown Sterling 61, Baytown Goose Creek 21
Brownsville Hanna 21, Harlingen South 17
Buda Hays 55, Kyle Lehman 20
Cedar Hill 51, Irving MacArthur 0
Cibolo Steele 26, New Braunfels 3
Conroe Oak Ridge 35, The Woodlands College Park 7
Converse Judson 69, SA East Central 0
Coppell 49, Richardson Lake Highlands 34
Cypress Fairbanks 30, Cypress Ridge 0
De Soto 56, Grand Prairie 9
Deer Park 34, Pasadena South Houston 12
Del Rio 14, Laredo Johnson 13
Denton Guyer 31, McKinney 14
Duncanville 47, Irving Nimitz 7
Eagle Pass 43, SA South San Antonio 14
Edinburg 28, PSJA Memorial 13
Edinburg Vela 53, PSJA Southwest 0
EP Coronado 43, EP Eastwood 35
EP El Dorado 55, EP Socorro 12
Fort Bend Austin 49, Fort Bend Clements 42
Fort Bend Ridge Point 28, Fort Bend Travis 14
Friendswood 35, Clear Brook 7
Garland Rowlett 13, Garland Naaman Forest 7
Harlingen 24, Weslaco 7
Houston Clear Lake 54, Clear Falls 28
Houston King 34, Humble Summer Creek 30
Houston Lamar 49, Houston Chavez 0
Houston Langham Creek 28, Cypress Lakes 7
Houston Strake Jesuit 35, Katy Morton Ranch 28
Houston Stratford 37, Houston Spring Woods 0
Humble Atascocita 38, Galena Park North Shore 21
Humble Kingwood 23, Channelview 7
Justin Northwest 45, Saginaw 14
Katy 41, Katy Seven Lakes 3
Keller Central 7, Abilene 3
Keller Timber Creek 17, Weatherford 13
Killeen Ellison 34, Copperas Cove 23
Killeen Harker Heights 14, Killeen Shoemaker 7
Klein Collins 49, Klein Forest 22
La Porte 32, Pasadena 0
Laredo United South 18, Laredo United 17
League City Clear Creek 27, Alvin 21
Lewisville Flower Mound 40, Hurst Bell 10
Lewisville Hebron 33, Lewisville Marcus 10
Los Fresnos 17, Weslaco East 14
Manor 42, Austin Anderson 7
Mansfield 27, Arlington Martin 16
McAllen Memorial 55, McAllen 21
McAllen Rowe 55, La Joya Palmview 22
McKinney Boyd 13, Plano East 7
Montgomery 48, Conroe 18
North Crowley 26, Arlington Bowie 14
North Garland 47, South Garland 24
Odessa Permian 35, Midland 9
Pasadena Memorial 51, Pasadena Rayburn 7
Pearland Dawson 51, Clute Brazoswood 16
Richardson 42, Dallas White 37
Richardson Pearce 52, Richardson Berkner 6
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 42, Round Rock Stony Point 21
Round Rock Westwood 62, Round Rock McNeil 27
SA Johnson 35, SA Churchill 14
SA MacArthur 52, SA Madison 42
SA Northside Jay 47, SA Northside Clark 46
SA Northside Warren 42, SA Northside Stevens 9
SA Southwest 35, Laredo Alexander 24
San Angelo Central 52, Midland Lee 28
San Benito 49, Brownsville Rivera 21
San Marcos 36, Austin Akins 10
Schertz Clemens 28, New Braunfels Canyon 7
Smithson Valley 35, SA Wagner 15
South Grand Prairie 27, Irving 0
Southlake Carroll 51, Lewisville 0
Spring 35, Aldine Davis 28
Wylie 56, Plano West 27
CLASS 5A
Aledo 50, Azle 0
Alice 41, CC Miller 21
Amarillo 23, Hereford 14
Amarillo Caprock 48, Amarillo Palo Duro 21
Austin LBJ 48, Austin Reagan 0
Austin McCallum 72, Austin William Travis 0
Barbers Hill 34, Splendora 10
Baytown Lee 58, Livingston 30
Beaumont Central 21, Nederland 17
Boerne-Champion 64, Marble Falls 20
Brenham 64, Tomball Memorial 61
Bryan 58, Waco University 14
Burleson Centennial 35, Arlington Seguin 10
Canutillo 40, EP Ysleta 21
Canyon Randall 27, Canyon 7
CC Calallen 49, Gregory-Portland 21
CC Flour Bluff 38, CC King 6
CC Ray 34, CC Tuloso-Midway 0
Cedar Park 63, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14
College Station 28, A&M Consolidated 17
Colleyville Heritage 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 10
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 37, CC Carroll 0
Corsicana 34, Jacksonville 24
Crosby 57, Conroe Caney Creek 17
Crowley 28, Cleburne 0
Dallas Adams 22, Seagoville 13
Dallas Highland Park 38, West Mesquite 17
Dallas Molina 47, Dallas Sunset 3
Dallas Samuell 42, Dallas Hillcrest 14
Dallas Spruce 42, Dallas Jefferson 7
Dallas Wilson 40, Dallas Adamson 7
Denison 41, WF Rider 38, OT
Donna North 38, Brownsville Porter 21
Dripping Springs 52, Lockhart 14
Dumas 35, Plainview 31
El Paso 23, EP Austin 18
El Paso Eastlake 47, EP Hanks 14
Ennis 34, Whitehouse 10
EP Andress 52, EP Irvin 0
EP Burges 14, EP Jefferson 0
EP Chapin 41, EP Bowie 3
EP Del Valle 51, EP Riverside 21
EP Parkland 56, Clint Horizon 6
Everman 42, Burleson 22
Floresville 28, SA Harlandale 0
Frisco Centennial 69, Frisco Wakeland 66, OT
Frisco Lone Star 52, Frisco Liberty 0
Frisco Reedy 28, Frisco Heritage 7
FW South Hills 19, FW Arlington Heights 14
Galveston Ball 28, Santa Fe 7
Georgetown 49, Leander Rouse 6
Georgetown East View 42, Pflugerville Connally 24
Granbury 38, Joshua 21
Grapevine 62, FW Carter-Riverside 3
Greenville 35, Longview Pine Tree 28
Huntsville 48, Magnolia 24
Hutto 55, Bastrop 13
Kerrville Tivy 37, Castroville Medina Valley 24
Lancaster 38, Mansfield Summit 29
Lewisville The Colony 47, Carrollton Creekview 3
Lindale 35, Nacogdoches 31
Little Elm 62, Carrollton Smith 7
Lubbock Cooper 38, Lubbock 19
Lubbock Coronado 63, San Angelo Lake View 6
Lubbock Monterey 51, Abilene Cooper 44
Lucas Lovejoy 63, Forney 15
Magnolia West 37, Willis 20
Mansfield Legacy 31, Mansfield Timberview 7
Marshall 40, Mount Pleasant 0
McKinney North 38, Lake Dallas 22
Mission Memorial 48, Laredo Nixon 17
Mission Sharyland 42, Laredo Cigarroa 3
N. Richland Hills 64, FW Polytechnic 6
New Caney Porter 28, Dayton 20
North Forney 40, Mesquite Poteet 28
Pharr Valley View 24, Roma 14
Port Neches-Groves 44, Port Arthur Memorial 36
Prosper 40, Carrollton Turner 0
Richmond Foster 49, Port Lavaca Calhoun 14
Rosenberg Lamar 37, Victoria East 34
Rosenberg Terry 17, Victoria West 10
Royse City 32, Wylie East 25
SA Alamo Heights 59, Seguin 38
SA Edison 23, SA Burbank 20, OT
SA Houston 56, SA Lanier 13
SA Southside 63, Uvalde 42
Saginaw Boswell 25, FW Brewer 23
Sharyland Pioneer 28, Rio Grande City 20
Sherman 49, Denton Braswell 21
Temple 45, Bryan Rudder 24
Texarkana Texas 35, Sulphur Springs 21
Texas City 44, Galena Park 0
Tomball 55, Waller 28
Vidor 40, Lumberton 21
Waxahachie 49, Midlothian 20
CLASS 4A
Abilene Wylie 45, Brownwood 38, 3OT
Andrews 70, San Elizario 0
Anna 44, Paris North Lamar 12
Argyle 62, Decatur 21
Aubrey 38, Nevada Community 28
Bay City 26, West Columbia 14
Beeville Jones 28, Somerset 21
Bellville 49, Brookshire Royal 6
Boerne 47, Fredericksburg 30
Bridge City 34, Cleveland 22
Bullard 41, Palestine 20
Bushland 51, Perryton 18
Caldwell 40, Columbus 18
Canton 45, Ferris 22
Carthage 50, Kilgore 20
Celina 34, Caddo Mills 28
Center 40, Tyler Chapel Hill 28
China Spring 42, Burnet 16
Crandall 33, Terrell 0
Crystal City 39, Carrizo Springs 13
Cuero 23, Sweeny 16
Dallas Carter 45, Wilmer-Hutchins 23
Dallas Lincoln 41, Emory Rains 0
Denver City 16, Brownfield 12
Devine 70, Lytle 34
Diboll 53, Tatum 21
El Campo 34, Freeport Brazosport 28
Fabens 47, Clint 35
Fairfield 42, Salado 35, OT
Fischer Canyon Lake 56, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Fort Stockton 26, Lamesa 14
FW Castleberry 76, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 20
Gainesville 46, Burkburnett 21
Gatesville 49, Lampasas 13
Geronimo Navarro 21, Llano 7
Giddings 49, Smithville 44
Gladewater 38, Longview Spring Hill 35
Glen Rose 68, Venus 0
Godley 40, Hillsboro 34
Gonzales 23, La Grange 13
Graham 62, Bridgeport 7
Houston Yates 28, Houston Worthing 14
Iowa Park 56, Krum 14
Jasper 35, Rusk 28
Kaufman 23, Athens 20
Kennedale 70, Springtown 13
Kingsville King 44, Hidalgo 0
La Vernia 30, Robstown 6
Liberty 24, Orangefield 16
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 58, Silsbee 37
Melissa 52, Bonham 19
Mexia 20, Lorena 10
Midlothian Heritage 64, Dallas Pinkston 6
Mineral Wells 43, Lake Worth 6
Monahans 27, Midland Greenwood 21
Navasota 54, Huffman Hargrave 13
Needville 20, Stafford 0
Orange Grove 55, Progreso 7
Paris 28, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 24
Pearsall 35, Poteet 0
Pittsburg 43, Atlanta 19
Pleasanton 17, Rockport-Fulton 14
Princeton 28, Quinlan Ford 24
Raymondville 38, CC West Oso 10
Rio Hondo 48, Port Isabel 27
Seminole 57, Pecos 6
Shepherd 46, Cleveland Tarkington 0
Sinton 35, Aransas Pass 13
Snyder 40, Big Spring 13
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 41, Gilmer 38
Van 49, Brownsboro 35
Waco Connally 38, Robinson 17
Waco La Vega 33, Liberty Hill 18
Waxahachie Life 28, FW Benbrook 24
West Orange-Stark 57, Hamshire-Fannett 7
WF Hirschi 49, Sanger 21
Wharton 37, Ingleside 33
Wimberley 65, Bandera 7
Zapata 35, La Feria 7
CLASS 3A
Alpine 69, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0
Altair Rice 42, Vanderbilt Industrial 14
Arp 20, Beckville 10
Big Lake Reagan County 38, Ballinger 20
Bishop 38, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0
Bowie 34, Boyd 20
Breckenridge 38, Paradise 37
Brock 53, Ponder 14
Bruceville-Eddy 34, Anderson-Shiro 0
Buffalo 43, Marlin 29
Buna 36, Kountze 14
Cameron Yoe 55, Jarrell 0
Canadian 27, Childress 15
CC London 47, Monte Alto 0
Cisco 43, Dublin 21
Clifton 69, Dallas A+ Academy 6
Clyde 23, Merkel 21
Coahoma 34, Stanton 0
Coldspring-Oakhurst 22, Kirbyville 17
Coleman 46, Bangs 12
Colorado City 28, Idalou 0
Comanche 37, Tuscola Jim Ned 13
Comfort 23, Rogers 22
Commerce 26, Grand Saline 21
Cooper 29, Paris Chisum 0
Corsicana Mildred 39, Rio Vista 18
Daingerfield 51, De Kalb 21
Early 38, Brady 37
East Bernard 62, Schulenburg 0
East Chambers 19, Hempstead 0
Eastland 35, Tolar 15
Edna 55, Palacios 7
El Maton Tidehaven 48, Boling 27
Franklin 17, McGregor 10
Friona 54, Amarillo River Road 18
Garrison 49, Frankston 0
George West 56, Jourdanton 0
Goliad 54, Cotulla 12
Grandview 50, Kemp 23
Groesbeck 50, Palestine Westwood 0
Gunter 55, Pattonville Prairiland 7
Hallettsville 40, Van Vleck 7
Hearne 25, New Waverly 0
Hebbronville 41, Banquete 22
Hemphill 22, Corrigan-Camden 13
Hitchcock 12, Anahuac 8
Holliday 56, Nocona 14
Jacksboro 37, Henrietta 22
Jefferson 63, New Boston 0
Johnson City 48, Florence 24
Karnes City 40, Nixon-Smiley 28
Kermit 62, Tornillo 12
La Marque 33, Hardin 22
Lago Vista 55, SA Cole 42
Lexington 35, Blanco 20
Lone Oak 30, Alba-Golden 14
Lyford 20, Falfurrias 17
Malakoff 66, Eustace 25
Marion 63, Ingram Moore 6
Mathis 43, Taft 6
Maypearl 35, Palmer 20
Millsap 38, WF City View 0
Mineola 35, Farmersville 14
Mount Vernon 28, Winnsboro 8
Muleshoe 17, Slaton 14
New Diana 55, Queen City 13
New London West Rusk 63, Harleton 0
Newton 71, Crockett 8
Odem 42, Skidmore-Tynan 3
Ore City 50, Hooks 45
Pilot Point 45, Callisburg 7
Poth 20, Natalia 10
Pottsboro 35, Howe 6
Redwater 34, Gladewater Sabine 20
Rice 48, Blooming Grove 16
Rockdale 49, Troy 10
San Diego 37, Santa Rosa 26
Shallowater 55, Littlefield 6
Spearman 70, Amarillo Highland Park 0
Stockdale 22, Dilley 14
Sunnyvale 40, Dallas Madison 35
Teague 44, Elkhart 7
Universal City Randolph 39, Luling 28
Wall 78, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Waskom 30, Elysian Fields 27
West 49, Whitney 21
White Oak 56, Hughes Springs 20
Whitesboro 28, Van Alstyne 27
Winona 35, Como-Pickton 14
Woodville 53, Trinity 14
CLASS 2A
Abernathy 49, Sundown 16
Albany 50, Winters 8
Bells 83, Trenton 0
Big Sandy 71, Malakoff Cross Roads 6
Bogata Rivercrest 48, Quinlan Boles 6
Bosqueville 58, Axtell 7
Bovina 41, Smyer 0
Bremond 35, Chilton 0
Burton 57, Snook 28
Celeste 34, Tom Bean 2
Centerville 50, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Charlotte 33, Pettus 20
Christoval 31, Eldorado 0
Clarendon 36, Lockney 7
Clarksville 35, Detroit 16
Claude 40, Wheeler 21
Crawford 49, Valley Mills 7
Crosbyton 55, Ralls 50
Cross Plains 52, Baird 0
Electra 28, Haskell 14
Evadale 47, Hull-Daisetta 6
Falls City 54, Runge 0
Farwell 43, Sudan 13
Floydada 25, Hale Center 21
Frost 42, Hubbard 14
Gladewater Union Grove 27, Cayuga 0
Goldthwaite 35, San Saba 13
Gorman 58, Morgan 12
Granger 19, Somerville 14
Grapeland 40, Overton 24
Groveton 22, Deweyville 15
Gruver 36, Shamrock 0
Hamlin 21, Plains 14
Hawley 40, Forsan 21
Hico 21, Hamilton 6
Honey Grove 27, Linden-Kildare 18
Iola 63, Colmesneil 0
Joaquin 35, Alto 20
Junction 48, Brackett 32
Kerens 28, Hawkins 26
La Pryor 27, Rocksprings 7
La Villa 40, Ben Bolt 27
Lindsay 35, Santo 21
Lovelady 46, Pineland West Sabine 12
Mart 69, Itasca 0
McCamey 61, Anthony 13
Menard 35, Van Horn 0
Meridian 43, Dawson 8
Milano 52, Bartlett 0
Miles 36, Bronte 22
Muenster 70, Era 0
Munday 56, Archer City 7
New Deal 46, Olton 7
Perrin-Whitt 23, Ranger 8
Petrolia 42, Quanah 26
Price Carlisle 57, Cushing 33
Refugio 48, Ganado 0
Riesel 7, Italy 6
Riviera Kaufer 41, Benavides 0
Roscoe 47, Roby 6
Rosebud-Lott 33, Moody 13
Sabinal 27, Harper 14
Sabine Pass 53, Burkeville 6
San Augustine 48, Shelbyville 7
Sanford-Fritch 62, Boys Ranch 0
Seagraves 42, Tahoka 6
Seymour 34, Chico 0
Shiner 55, Kenedy 7
Stamford 35, Anson 28
Stinnett West Texas 38, Panhandle 30
Stratford 52, Sunray 0
Thorndale 47, Normangee 26
Thrall 30, Holland 6
Three Rivers 56, Freer 43
Timpson 36, Wortham 6
Valley View 55, Blue Ridge 20
Vega 34, Booker 7
Wellington 48, Memphis 14
Windthorst 67, Olney 7
Wink 50, Mertzon Irion County 40
Wolfe City 63, Simms Bowie 13
Woodsboro 59, Agua Dulce 7
Yorktown 32, Weimar 14
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 64, Lenorah Grady 18
Anton 76, New Home 60
Aquilla 66, Abbott 16
Aspermont 80, Throckmorton 30
Avalon 59, Covington 13
Balmorhea 80, Sierra Blanca 13
Blackwell 52, Santa Anna 0
Blanket 51, Lometa 50
Blum 67, Kopperl 22
Brookesmith 50, Gustine 0
Bryson 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 0
Buckholts 58, Fayette County HomeSchool 31
Calvert 50, Watauga Harvest 0
Cherokee 84, Cedar Park Summit 38
Cranfills Gap 59, Oglesby 14
Eden 51, Paint Rock 6
Forestburg 65, Newcastle 18
Garden City 54, Marfa 6
Gilmer Union Hill 62, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 12
Grandfalls-Royalty 43, Sanderson 32
Groom 66, Miami 20
Happy 80, Nazareth 34
Hart 60, Southland 12
Hermleigh 46, Ira 30
High Island 66, Apple Springs 20
Jayton 54, Trent 8
Jonesboro 78, Oakwood 61
Lamesa Klondike 44, O’Donnell 24
Lazbuddie 15, Cotton Center 6
Lingleville 66, Walnut Springs 62
Matador Motley County 58, Meadow 26
May 62, Knox City 16
McLean 56, Higgins 7
Milford 64, Crowell 18
Moran 60, Benjamin 6
Mullin 86, Sidney 63
Penelope 80, Gholson 56
Rankin 59, Water Valley 14
Richland Springs 84, Fort Worth THESA 36
Ropesville Ropes 82, Spur 33
Roscoe Highland 58, Veribest 8
Rotan 52, Chillicothe 0
Sterling City 86, Follett 72
Strawn 80, Gordon 6
Valera Panther Creek 64, Rochelle 15
Wellman-Union 77, Loop 8
Westbrook 72, Loraine 32
White Deer 54, Whiteface 0
Whitharral 66, Kress 18
Wilson 38, Silverton 24
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 31, Dallas Parish Episcopal 26
Arlington Oakridge 16, FW Trinity Valley 14
Austin Hill Country 38, Spring Branch Living Rock 21
Austin Regents 48, SA Cornerstone 0
Austin St. Dominic 28, SA Texas Military 24
Beaumont Kelly 47, Katy Pope John 14
Bellaire Episcopal 14, Dallas Episcopal 13
Boerne Geneva 65, SA St. Gerard 22
Bryan Brazos Christian 21, Austin TSD 20
Bryan St. Joseph 48, Marble Falls Faith 6
Dallas Bishop Dunne 45, Addison Trinity 6
Dallas Christian 57, Carrollton Prince of Peace 6
Dallas Greenhill 41, Austin St. Andrew’s 19
Dallas Lutheran 74, Melissa CHANT 24
Dallas Shelton 47, Gainesville State School 18
Dallas St. Mark 41, Houston Christian 0
Fredericksburg Heritage 64, Seguin Lifegate 43
FW All Saints 46, Alvin Shadow Creek 16
FW Lake Country 23, FW Calvary 14
FW Nolan 49, Plano John Paul II 10
FW Temple Christian 34, Arlington Pantego Christian 14
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 47, San Marcos Baptist Academy 7
Houston Lutheran North 14, The Woodlands Christian 0
Houston Lutheran South 41, Fort Bend Christian 0
Houston Northland Christian 59, Logos Prep 18
Houston Second Baptist 26, CC John Paul 7
Houston St. Thomas 31, SA Central Catholic 28
Houston Westbury Christian 48, Victoria St. Joseph 0
John Cooper 34, Casady, Okla. 31
Lake Jackson Brazosport 56, Alvin Living Stones 6
Longview Trinity 52, Dallas Tyler Street 25
Midland Christian 24, Grapevine Faith 14
Muenster Sacred Heart 27, Willow Park Trinity 12
New Braunfels Christian 75, CC Arlington Heights Christian 30
SA Winston 76, Bulverde Bracken 52
Shiner St. Paul 35, Schertz John Paul II 14
Tomball Concordia 52, Houston Kinkaid 51
Tomball Rosehill 28, Pasadena First Baptist 6
Tyler All Saints 44, Cedar Hill Trinity 38
Tyler Gorman 28, Bullard Brook Hill 3
Tyler Grace Community 56, Irving Cistercian 55
Waco Parkview Christian 57, Temple Holy Trinity 52
Waco Reicher 47, Temple Central Texas 21
OTHER
Alpha Omega 84, Baytown Christian 48
Azle Christian School 62, FW Hill School 6
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 74, Edgewood 20
Cypress Community Christian 48, League City Bay Area 13
EP Pebble Hills 32, EP Americas 9
Fort Worth Christian 53, Frisco Legacy Christian 10
Fulshear 79, Houston The Village 33
FW Eaton 58, FW Chisholm Trail 15
Houston Heights 60, Houston Westbury 28
Houston Sanchez 39, Houston Clear Lake Christian 32
KIPP Generations 60, Pro-Vision Academy 6
Lakeland Christian Academy 64, Arlington Flint Academy 6
Longview Heritage 46, Dallas Fairhill 0
Lubbock Home School Titans 54, Lorenzo 32
Magnolia Legacy 26, Beaumont Legacy Christian 16
Marshall Christian Academy 67, Dallas Lakehill 56
Mount Calm 55, Tyler Kings Academy 21
Springlake-Earth def. Morton , forfeit
St Stephen’s Episcopal 34, TACA Storm 20
Tribe Consolidated 50, BVCHEA Brazos Valley Christian Home Educators Association 8
Waco Methodist 62, Dallas Inspired Vision 32
Westlake Academy 64, FW Nazarene 19
Comments