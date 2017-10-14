More Videos

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

SMU coach Chad Morris soars across North Texas for some Friday night lights 1:22

SMU coach Chad Morris soars across North Texas for some Friday night lights

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

TCU protesters march over DACA decision 0:41

TCU protesters march over DACA decision

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

The State Fair Chronicles: Midway Maneuvers 1:03

The State Fair Chronicles: Midway Maneuvers

In The Sack opens in Fort Worth 8:03

In The Sack opens in Fort Worth

Hurst police officers undergo rigorous training program 1:08

Hurst police officers undergo rigorous training program

Busted play works out just fine for Arlington 0:24

Busted play works out just fine for Arlington

  Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin

    The big game of the week as 4-1 Mansfield hosts 5-0 Arlington Martin from Newsom Stadium.

The big game of the week as 4-1 Mansfield hosts 5-0 Arlington Martin from Newsom Stadium.
The big game of the week as 4-1 Mansfield hosts 5-0 Arlington Martin from Newsom Stadium. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Friday’s Texas high school football scores

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 14, 2017 1:03 AM

CLASS 6A

Aldine Nimitz 49, Aldine 7

Alief Elsik 34, Alief Taylor 27

Allen 38, Plano 10

Arlington 21, Arlington Lamar 9

Arlington Houston 45, FW Paschal 7

Austin Bowie 23, Del Valle 15

Austin Vandegrift 63, Leander 13

Austin Westlake 21, Lake Travis 14

Baytown Sterling 61, Baytown Goose Creek 21

Brownsville Hanna 21, Harlingen South 17

Buda Hays 55, Kyle Lehman 20

Cedar Hill 51, Irving MacArthur 0

Cibolo Steele 26, New Braunfels 3

Conroe Oak Ridge 35, The Woodlands College Park 7

Converse Judson 69, SA East Central 0

Coppell 49, Richardson Lake Highlands 34

Cypress Fairbanks 30, Cypress Ridge 0

De Soto 56, Grand Prairie 9

Deer Park 34, Pasadena South Houston 12

Del Rio 14, Laredo Johnson 13

Denton Guyer 31, McKinney 14

Duncanville 47, Irving Nimitz 7

Eagle Pass 43, SA South San Antonio 14

Edinburg 28, PSJA Memorial 13

Edinburg Vela 53, PSJA Southwest 0

EP Coronado 43, EP Eastwood 35

EP El Dorado 55, EP Socorro 12

Fort Bend Austin 49, Fort Bend Clements 42

Fort Bend Ridge Point 28, Fort Bend Travis 14

Friendswood 35, Clear Brook 7

Garland Rowlett 13, Garland Naaman Forest 7

Harlingen 24, Weslaco 7

Houston Clear Lake 54, Clear Falls 28

Houston King 34, Humble Summer Creek 30

Houston Lamar 49, Houston Chavez 0

Houston Langham Creek 28, Cypress Lakes 7

Houston Strake Jesuit 35, Katy Morton Ranch 28

Houston Stratford 37, Houston Spring Woods 0

Humble Atascocita 38, Galena Park North Shore 21

Humble Kingwood 23, Channelview 7

Justin Northwest 45, Saginaw 14

Katy 41, Katy Seven Lakes 3

Keller Central 7, Abilene 3

Keller Timber Creek 17, Weatherford 13

Killeen Ellison 34, Copperas Cove 23

Killeen Harker Heights 14, Killeen Shoemaker 7

Klein Collins 49, Klein Forest 22

La Porte 32, Pasadena 0

Laredo United South 18, Laredo United 17

League City Clear Creek 27, Alvin 21

Lewisville Flower Mound 40, Hurst Bell 10

Lewisville Hebron 33, Lewisville Marcus 10

Los Fresnos 17, Weslaco East 14

Manor 42, Austin Anderson 7

Mansfield 27, Arlington Martin 16

McAllen Memorial 55, McAllen 21

McAllen Rowe 55, La Joya Palmview 22

McKinney Boyd 13, Plano East 7

Montgomery 48, Conroe 18

North Crowley 26, Arlington Bowie 14

North Garland 47, South Garland 24

Odessa Permian 35, Midland 9

Pasadena Memorial 51, Pasadena Rayburn 7

Pearland Dawson 51, Clute Brazoswood 16

Richardson 42, Dallas White 37

Richardson Pearce 52, Richardson Berkner 6

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 42, Round Rock Stony Point 21

Round Rock Westwood 62, Round Rock McNeil 27

SA Johnson 35, SA Churchill 14

SA MacArthur 52, SA Madison 42

SA Northside Jay 47, SA Northside Clark 46

SA Northside Warren 42, SA Northside Stevens 9

SA Southwest 35, Laredo Alexander 24

San Angelo Central 52, Midland Lee 28

San Benito 49, Brownsville Rivera 21

San Marcos 36, Austin Akins 10

Schertz Clemens 28, New Braunfels Canyon 7

Smithson Valley 35, SA Wagner 15

South Grand Prairie 27, Irving 0

Southlake Carroll 51, Lewisville 0

Spring 35, Aldine Davis 28

Wylie 56, Plano West 27

CLASS 5A

Aledo 50, Azle 0

Alice 41, CC Miller 21

Amarillo 23, Hereford 14

Amarillo Caprock 48, Amarillo Palo Duro 21

Austin LBJ 48, Austin Reagan 0

Austin McCallum 72, Austin William Travis 0

Barbers Hill 34, Splendora 10

Baytown Lee 58, Livingston 30

Beaumont Central 21, Nederland 17

Boerne-Champion 64, Marble Falls 20

Brenham 64, Tomball Memorial 61

Bryan 58, Waco University 14

Burleson Centennial 35, Arlington Seguin 10

Canutillo 40, EP Ysleta 21

Canyon Randall 27, Canyon 7

CC Calallen 49, Gregory-Portland 21

CC Flour Bluff 38, CC King 6

CC Ray 34, CC Tuloso-Midway 0

Cedar Park 63, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14

College Station 28, A&M Consolidated 17

Colleyville Heritage 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 10

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 37, CC Carroll 0

Corsicana 34, Jacksonville 24

Crosby 57, Conroe Caney Creek 17

Crowley 28, Cleburne 0

Dallas Adams 22, Seagoville 13

Dallas Highland Park 38, West Mesquite 17

Dallas Molina 47, Dallas Sunset 3

Dallas Samuell 42, Dallas Hillcrest 14

Dallas Spruce 42, Dallas Jefferson 7

Dallas Wilson 40, Dallas Adamson 7

Denison 41, WF Rider 38, OT

Donna North 38, Brownsville Porter 21

Dripping Springs 52, Lockhart 14

Dumas 35, Plainview 31

El Paso 23, EP Austin 18

El Paso Eastlake 47, EP Hanks 14

Ennis 34, Whitehouse 10

EP Andress 52, EP Irvin 0

EP Burges 14, EP Jefferson 0

EP Chapin 41, EP Bowie 3

EP Del Valle 51, EP Riverside 21

EP Parkland 56, Clint Horizon 6

Everman 42, Burleson 22

Floresville 28, SA Harlandale 0

Frisco Centennial 69, Frisco Wakeland 66, OT

Frisco Lone Star 52, Frisco Liberty 0

Frisco Reedy 28, Frisco Heritage 7

FW South Hills 19, FW Arlington Heights 14

Galveston Ball 28, Santa Fe 7

Georgetown 49, Leander Rouse 6

Georgetown East View 42, Pflugerville Connally 24

Granbury 38, Joshua 21

Grapevine 62, FW Carter-Riverside 3

Greenville 35, Longview Pine Tree 28

Huntsville 48, Magnolia 24

Hutto 55, Bastrop 13

Kerrville Tivy 37, Castroville Medina Valley 24

Lancaster 38, Mansfield Summit 29

Lewisville The Colony 47, Carrollton Creekview 3

Lindale 35, Nacogdoches 31

Little Elm 62, Carrollton Smith 7

Lubbock Cooper 38, Lubbock 19

Lubbock Coronado 63, San Angelo Lake View 6

Lubbock Monterey 51, Abilene Cooper 44

Lucas Lovejoy 63, Forney 15

Magnolia West 37, Willis 20

Mansfield Legacy 31, Mansfield Timberview 7

Marshall 40, Mount Pleasant 0

McKinney North 38, Lake Dallas 22

Mission Memorial 48, Laredo Nixon 17

Mission Sharyland 42, Laredo Cigarroa 3

N. Richland Hills 64, FW Polytechnic 6

New Caney Porter 28, Dayton 20

North Forney 40, Mesquite Poteet 28

Pharr Valley View 24, Roma 14

Port Neches-Groves 44, Port Arthur Memorial 36

Prosper 40, Carrollton Turner 0

Richmond Foster 49, Port Lavaca Calhoun 14

Rosenberg Lamar 37, Victoria East 34

Rosenberg Terry 17, Victoria West 10

Royse City 32, Wylie East 25

SA Alamo Heights 59, Seguin 38

SA Edison 23, SA Burbank 20, OT

SA Houston 56, SA Lanier 13

SA Southside 63, Uvalde 42

Saginaw Boswell 25, FW Brewer 23

Sharyland Pioneer 28, Rio Grande City 20

Sherman 49, Denton Braswell 21

Temple 45, Bryan Rudder 24

Texarkana Texas 35, Sulphur Springs 21

Texas City 44, Galena Park 0

Tomball 55, Waller 28

Vidor 40, Lumberton 21

Waxahachie 49, Midlothian 20

CLASS 4A

Abilene Wylie 45, Brownwood 38, 3OT

Andrews 70, San Elizario 0

Anna 44, Paris North Lamar 12

Argyle 62, Decatur 21

Aubrey 38, Nevada Community 28

Bay City 26, West Columbia 14

Beeville Jones 28, Somerset 21

Bellville 49, Brookshire Royal 6

Boerne 47, Fredericksburg 30

Bridge City 34, Cleveland 22

Bullard 41, Palestine 20

Bushland 51, Perryton 18

Caldwell 40, Columbus 18

Canton 45, Ferris 22

Carthage 50, Kilgore 20

Celina 34, Caddo Mills 28

Center 40, Tyler Chapel Hill 28

China Spring 42, Burnet 16

Crandall 33, Terrell 0

Crystal City 39, Carrizo Springs 13

Cuero 23, Sweeny 16

Dallas Carter 45, Wilmer-Hutchins 23

Dallas Lincoln 41, Emory Rains 0

Denver City 16, Brownfield 12

Devine 70, Lytle 34

Diboll 53, Tatum 21

El Campo 34, Freeport Brazosport 28

Fabens 47, Clint 35

Fairfield 42, Salado 35, OT

Fischer Canyon Lake 56, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Fort Stockton 26, Lamesa 14

FW Castleberry 76, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 20

Gainesville 46, Burkburnett 21

Gatesville 49, Lampasas 13

Geronimo Navarro 21, Llano 7

Giddings 49, Smithville 44

Gladewater 38, Longview Spring Hill 35

Glen Rose 68, Venus 0

Godley 40, Hillsboro 34

Gonzales 23, La Grange 13

Graham 62, Bridgeport 7

Houston Yates 28, Houston Worthing 14

Iowa Park 56, Krum 14

Jasper 35, Rusk 28

Kaufman 23, Athens 20

Kennedale 70, Springtown 13

Kingsville King 44, Hidalgo 0

La Vernia 30, Robstown 6

Liberty 24, Orangefield 16

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 58, Silsbee 37

Melissa 52, Bonham 19

Mexia 20, Lorena 10

Midlothian Heritage 64, Dallas Pinkston 6

Mineral Wells 43, Lake Worth 6

Monahans 27, Midland Greenwood 21

Navasota 54, Huffman Hargrave 13

Needville 20, Stafford 0

Orange Grove 55, Progreso 7

Paris 28, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 24

Pearsall 35, Poteet 0

Pittsburg 43, Atlanta 19

Pleasanton 17, Rockport-Fulton 14

Princeton 28, Quinlan Ford 24

Raymondville 38, CC West Oso 10

Rio Hondo 48, Port Isabel 27

Seminole 57, Pecos 6

Shepherd 46, Cleveland Tarkington 0

Sinton 35, Aransas Pass 13

Snyder 40, Big Spring 13

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 41, Gilmer 38

Van 49, Brownsboro 35

Waco Connally 38, Robinson 17

Waco La Vega 33, Liberty Hill 18

Waxahachie Life 28, FW Benbrook 24

West Orange-Stark 57, Hamshire-Fannett 7

WF Hirschi 49, Sanger 21

Wharton 37, Ingleside 33

Wimberley 65, Bandera 7

Zapata 35, La Feria 7

CLASS 3A

Alpine 69, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Altair Rice 42, Vanderbilt Industrial 14

Arp 20, Beckville 10

Big Lake Reagan County 38, Ballinger 20

Bishop 38, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0

Bowie 34, Boyd 20

Breckenridge 38, Paradise 37

Brock 53, Ponder 14

Bruceville-Eddy 34, Anderson-Shiro 0

Buffalo 43, Marlin 29

Buna 36, Kountze 14

Cameron Yoe 55, Jarrell 0

Canadian 27, Childress 15

CC London 47, Monte Alto 0

Cisco 43, Dublin 21

Clifton 69, Dallas A+ Academy 6

Clyde 23, Merkel 21

Coahoma 34, Stanton 0

Coldspring-Oakhurst 22, Kirbyville 17

Coleman 46, Bangs 12

Colorado City 28, Idalou 0

Comanche 37, Tuscola Jim Ned 13

Comfort 23, Rogers 22

Commerce 26, Grand Saline 21

Cooper 29, Paris Chisum 0

Corsicana Mildred 39, Rio Vista 18

Daingerfield 51, De Kalb 21

Early 38, Brady 37

East Bernard 62, Schulenburg 0

East Chambers 19, Hempstead 0

Eastland 35, Tolar 15

Edna 55, Palacios 7

El Maton Tidehaven 48, Boling 27

Franklin 17, McGregor 10

Friona 54, Amarillo River Road 18

Garrison 49, Frankston 0

George West 56, Jourdanton 0

Goliad 54, Cotulla 12

Grandview 50, Kemp 23

Groesbeck 50, Palestine Westwood 0

Gunter 55, Pattonville Prairiland 7

Hallettsville 40, Van Vleck 7

Hearne 25, New Waverly 0

Hebbronville 41, Banquete 22

Hemphill 22, Corrigan-Camden 13

Hitchcock 12, Anahuac 8

Holliday 56, Nocona 14

Jacksboro 37, Henrietta 22

Jefferson 63, New Boston 0

Johnson City 48, Florence 24

Karnes City 40, Nixon-Smiley 28

Kermit 62, Tornillo 12

La Marque 33, Hardin 22

Lago Vista 55, SA Cole 42

Lexington 35, Blanco 20

Lone Oak 30, Alba-Golden 14

Lyford 20, Falfurrias 17

Malakoff 66, Eustace 25

Marion 63, Ingram Moore 6

Mathis 43, Taft 6

Maypearl 35, Palmer 20

Millsap 38, WF City View 0

Mineola 35, Farmersville 14

Mount Vernon 28, Winnsboro 8

Muleshoe 17, Slaton 14

New Diana 55, Queen City 13

New London West Rusk 63, Harleton 0

Newton 71, Crockett 8

Odem 42, Skidmore-Tynan 3

Ore City 50, Hooks 45

Pilot Point 45, Callisburg 7

Poth 20, Natalia 10

Pottsboro 35, Howe 6

Redwater 34, Gladewater Sabine 20

Rice 48, Blooming Grove 16

Rockdale 49, Troy 10

San Diego 37, Santa Rosa 26

Shallowater 55, Littlefield 6

Spearman 70, Amarillo Highland Park 0

Stockdale 22, Dilley 14

Sunnyvale 40, Dallas Madison 35

Teague 44, Elkhart 7

Universal City Randolph 39, Luling 28

Wall 78, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

Waskom 30, Elysian Fields 27

West 49, Whitney 21

White Oak 56, Hughes Springs 20

Whitesboro 28, Van Alstyne 27

Winona 35, Como-Pickton 14

Woodville 53, Trinity 14

CLASS 2A

Abernathy 49, Sundown 16

Albany 50, Winters 8

Bells 83, Trenton 0

Big Sandy 71, Malakoff Cross Roads 6

Bogata Rivercrest 48, Quinlan Boles 6

Bosqueville 58, Axtell 7

Bovina 41, Smyer 0

Bremond 35, Chilton 0

Burton 57, Snook 28

Celeste 34, Tom Bean 2

Centerville 50, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Charlotte 33, Pettus 20

Christoval 31, Eldorado 0

Clarendon 36, Lockney 7

Clarksville 35, Detroit 16

Claude 40, Wheeler 21

Crawford 49, Valley Mills 7

Crosbyton 55, Ralls 50

Cross Plains 52, Baird 0

Electra 28, Haskell 14

Evadale 47, Hull-Daisetta 6

Falls City 54, Runge 0

Farwell 43, Sudan 13

Floydada 25, Hale Center 21

Frost 42, Hubbard 14

Gladewater Union Grove 27, Cayuga 0

Goldthwaite 35, San Saba 13

Gorman 58, Morgan 12

Granger 19, Somerville 14

Grapeland 40, Overton 24

Groveton 22, Deweyville 15

Gruver 36, Shamrock 0

Hamlin 21, Plains 14

Hawley 40, Forsan 21

Hico 21, Hamilton 6

Honey Grove 27, Linden-Kildare 18

Iola 63, Colmesneil 0

Joaquin 35, Alto 20

Junction 48, Brackett 32

Kerens 28, Hawkins 26

La Pryor 27, Rocksprings 7

La Villa 40, Ben Bolt 27

Lindsay 35, Santo 21

Lovelady 46, Pineland West Sabine 12

Mart 69, Itasca 0

McCamey 61, Anthony 13

Menard 35, Van Horn 0

Meridian 43, Dawson 8

Milano 52, Bartlett 0

Miles 36, Bronte 22

Muenster 70, Era 0

Munday 56, Archer City 7

New Deal 46, Olton 7

Perrin-Whitt 23, Ranger 8

Petrolia 42, Quanah 26

Price Carlisle 57, Cushing 33

Refugio 48, Ganado 0

Riesel 7, Italy 6

Riviera Kaufer 41, Benavides 0

Roscoe 47, Roby 6

Rosebud-Lott 33, Moody 13

Sabinal 27, Harper 14

Sabine Pass 53, Burkeville 6

San Augustine 48, Shelbyville 7

Sanford-Fritch 62, Boys Ranch 0

Seagraves 42, Tahoka 6

Seymour 34, Chico 0

Shiner 55, Kenedy 7

Stamford 35, Anson 28

Stinnett West Texas 38, Panhandle 30

Stratford 52, Sunray 0

Thorndale 47, Normangee 26

Thrall 30, Holland 6

Three Rivers 56, Freer 43

Timpson 36, Wortham 6

Valley View 55, Blue Ridge 20

Vega 34, Booker 7

Wellington 48, Memphis 14

Windthorst 67, Olney 7

Wink 50, Mertzon Irion County 40

Wolfe City 63, Simms Bowie 13

Woodsboro 59, Agua Dulce 7

Yorktown 32, Weimar 14

CLASS 1A

Ackerly Sands 64, Lenorah Grady 18

Anton 76, New Home 60

Aquilla 66, Abbott 16

Aspermont 80, Throckmorton 30

Avalon 59, Covington 13

Balmorhea 80, Sierra Blanca 13

Blackwell 52, Santa Anna 0

Blanket 51, Lometa 50

Blum 67, Kopperl 22

Brookesmith 50, Gustine 0

Bryson 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 0

Buckholts 58, Fayette County HomeSchool 31

Calvert 50, Watauga Harvest 0

Cherokee 84, Cedar Park Summit 38

Cranfills Gap 59, Oglesby 14

Eden 51, Paint Rock 6

Forestburg 65, Newcastle 18

Garden City 54, Marfa 6

Gilmer Union Hill 62, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 12

Grandfalls-Royalty 43, Sanderson 32

Groom 66, Miami 20

Happy 80, Nazareth 34

Hart 60, Southland 12

Hermleigh 46, Ira 30

High Island 66, Apple Springs 20

Jayton 54, Trent 8

Jonesboro 78, Oakwood 61

Lamesa Klondike 44, O’Donnell 24

Lazbuddie 15, Cotton Center 6

Lingleville 66, Walnut Springs 62

Matador Motley County 58, Meadow 26

May 62, Knox City 16

McLean 56, Higgins 7

Milford 64, Crowell 18

Moran 60, Benjamin 6

Mullin 86, Sidney 63

Penelope 80, Gholson 56

Rankin 59, Water Valley 14

Richland Springs 84, Fort Worth THESA 36

Ropesville Ropes 82, Spur 33

Roscoe Highland 58, Veribest 8

Rotan 52, Chillicothe 0

Sterling City 86, Follett 72

Strawn 80, Gordon 6

Valera Panther Creek 64, Rochelle 15

Wellman-Union 77, Loop 8

Westbrook 72, Loraine 32

White Deer 54, Whiteface 0

Whitharral 66, Kress 18

Wilson 38, Silverton 24

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Argyle Liberty Christian 31, Dallas Parish Episcopal 26

Arlington Oakridge 16, FW Trinity Valley 14

Austin Hill Country 38, Spring Branch Living Rock 21

Austin Regents 48, SA Cornerstone 0

Austin St. Dominic 28, SA Texas Military 24

Beaumont Kelly 47, Katy Pope John 14

Bellaire Episcopal 14, Dallas Episcopal 13

Boerne Geneva 65, SA St. Gerard 22

Bryan Brazos Christian 21, Austin TSD 20

Bryan St. Joseph 48, Marble Falls Faith 6

Dallas Bishop Dunne 45, Addison Trinity 6

Dallas Christian 57, Carrollton Prince of Peace 6

Dallas Greenhill 41, Austin St. Andrew’s 19

Dallas Lutheran 74, Melissa CHANT 24

Dallas Shelton 47, Gainesville State School 18

Dallas St. Mark 41, Houston Christian 0

Fredericksburg Heritage 64, Seguin Lifegate 43

FW All Saints 46, Alvin Shadow Creek 16

FW Lake Country 23, FW Calvary 14

FW Nolan 49, Plano John Paul II 10

FW Temple Christian 34, Arlington Pantego Christian 14

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 47, San Marcos Baptist Academy 7

Houston Lutheran North 14, The Woodlands Christian 0

Houston Lutheran South 41, Fort Bend Christian 0

Houston Northland Christian 59, Logos Prep 18

Houston Second Baptist 26, CC John Paul 7

Houston St. Thomas 31, SA Central Catholic 28

Houston Westbury Christian 48, Victoria St. Joseph 0

John Cooper 34, Casady, Okla. 31

Lake Jackson Brazosport 56, Alvin Living Stones 6

Longview Trinity 52, Dallas Tyler Street 25

Midland Christian 24, Grapevine Faith 14

Muenster Sacred Heart 27, Willow Park Trinity 12

New Braunfels Christian 75, CC Arlington Heights Christian 30

SA Winston 76, Bulverde Bracken 52

Shiner St. Paul 35, Schertz John Paul II 14

Tomball Concordia 52, Houston Kinkaid 51

Tomball Rosehill 28, Pasadena First Baptist 6

Tyler All Saints 44, Cedar Hill Trinity 38

Tyler Gorman 28, Bullard Brook Hill 3

Tyler Grace Community 56, Irving Cistercian 55

Waco Parkview Christian 57, Temple Holy Trinity 52

Waco Reicher 47, Temple Central Texas 21

OTHER

Alpha Omega 84, Baytown Christian 48

Azle Christian School 62, FW Hill School 6

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 74, Edgewood 20

Cypress Community Christian 48, League City Bay Area 13

EP Pebble Hills 32, EP Americas 9

Fort Worth Christian 53, Frisco Legacy Christian 10

Fulshear 79, Houston The Village 33

FW Eaton 58, FW Chisholm Trail 15

Houston Heights 60, Houston Westbury 28

Houston Sanchez 39, Houston Clear Lake Christian 32

KIPP Generations 60, Pro-Vision Academy 6

Lakeland Christian Academy 64, Arlington Flint Academy 6

Longview Heritage 46, Dallas Fairhill 0

Lubbock Home School Titans 54, Lorenzo 32

Magnolia Legacy 26, Beaumont Legacy Christian 16

Marshall Christian Academy 67, Dallas Lakehill 56

Mount Calm 55, Tyler Kings Academy 21

Springlake-Earth def. Morton , forfeit

St Stephen’s Episcopal 34, TACA Storm 20

Tribe Consolidated 50, BVCHEA Brazos Valley Christian Home Educators Association 8

Waco Methodist 62, Dallas Inspired Vision 32

Westlake Academy 64, FW Nazarene 19

