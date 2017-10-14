Burleson Centennial keeps Seguin winless in Distrct 9-5A

Burleson Centennial 35, Seguin 10
The Centennial Spartans used a pair of big plays on defense and special teams to hand the Cougars a District 9-5A loss Friday at Burleson ISD Stadium. With the win, Centennial heads into their “Boot Game/Hall of Fame” game meeting with Burleson on a two-game district winning streak.
Key players: Centennial cornerback Ja’Quan Campbell made a one-handed interception in the end zone and returned it 102 yards for a score. With Centennial up 21-10, Myron Easley scooped up a blocked field goal attempt and returned it 64 yards for a score. Seguin took a 10-7 second quarter lead after a 31-yard field by Francisco Padilla and 32-yard touchdown run by Joey Mahop.
Key stat: Centennial was led in rushing by Jaylon Jackson who carried four times for 64 yards. The Spartans ran the ball for 231 yards on 42 plays.
Records: Arlington Seguin 1-5, 0-3 9-5A; Centennial 3-3, 2-1
Comments