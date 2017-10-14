High School Football

Mansfield Legacy routs Timberview to remain undefeated in 10-5A

By Pat Wheeler

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 14, 2017 12:31 AM

Mansfield Legacy 31, Mansfield Timberview 7

Led by the hard running of senior Grant Johnson, Mansfield Legacy jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and then held off Mansfield Timberview 31-7 in a District 10-5A game Friday night at R.L. Anderson Stadium. Johnson rushed for 131 yards on 10 carries in just the first quarter, and one of those was 70 yards for a touchdown. Johnson added a 7-yard scoring run in the second half.

Key players: Legacy -- Johnson rushed for 224 yards rushing on 30 carries for 2 TDs, Jalen Catalon completed 6 of 10 passes for 44 yards and 1 TD and rushed 14 times for 64 yards, Dawson Daniel recovered a fumble for a TD. Timberview -- Montaye Dawson rushed for 54 yards on 7 carries and caught a 43-yard TD pass, Jyron Russell completed 6 of 12 passes for 91 yards and a TD.

Key stat: No interceptions and only one lost fumble in a well-played game. Both teams heavily penalized with 11 for 85 for Legacy and 10 for 80 for Timberview.

Records: Legacy 5-1, 3-0 10-5A; Timberview 2-4, 1-2

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

    Chad Morris checked out recruits from the Richland-Poly and Weatherford-Timber Creek games. Video credit TempoCopter and SMU football

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games
Busted play works out just fine for Arlington 0:24

Busted play works out just fine for Arlington
Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin 0:45

Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin

View More Video