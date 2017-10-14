Mansfield Legacy routs Timberview to remain undefeated in 10-5A

Mansfield Legacy 31, Mansfield Timberview 7
Led by the hard running of senior Grant Johnson, Mansfield Legacy jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and then held off Mansfield Timberview 31-7 in a District 10-5A game Friday night at R.L. Anderson Stadium. Johnson rushed for 131 yards on 10 carries in just the first quarter, and one of those was 70 yards for a touchdown. Johnson added a 7-yard scoring run in the second half.
Key players: Legacy -- Johnson rushed for 224 yards rushing on 30 carries for 2 TDs, Jalen Catalon completed 6 of 10 passes for 44 yards and 1 TD and rushed 14 times for 64 yards, Dawson Daniel recovered a fumble for a TD. Timberview -- Montaye Dawson rushed for 54 yards on 7 carries and caught a 43-yard TD pass, Jyron Russell completed 6 of 12 passes for 91 yards and a TD.
Key stat: No interceptions and only one lost fumble in a well-played game. Both teams heavily penalized with 11 for 85 for Legacy and 10 for 80 for Timberview.
Records: Legacy 5-1, 3-0 10-5A; Timberview 2-4, 1-2
