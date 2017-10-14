Quarterback leads Northwest to first district win, downing Saginaw

Quarterback Prince Mavula lead Justin Northwest with 223 passing yards and three touchdown passes to secure the Texans’ first district win over Saginaw at Rough Rider Stadium Friday night.
Key players: For Northwest, running back Demareus Hosey had 81 rushing yards and a touchdown on a and wide receiver Quentin Lee received the ball for two more touchdowns. Mavula had an 80-yard run for a touchdown. For Saginaw, wide receiver Lane Taylor received a pass from quarterback Kameron Williams to score Saginaw’s first touchdown and running back Michael Jones had an 11 yard run into the end zone.
Key stats: After Northwest fumbled on a snap, Saginaw was able to recover it on the 50 yard line which led to its second touchdown.
Record: Northwest 4-2, 1-2 in District 6-5A); Saginaw 3-3, 0-3
