Everman’s high-octane rushing game downs Burleson

Everman’s rushing attack was operating at a high level on as the Bulldogs rushed for five touchdowns and 300 yards and downed Burleson 42-22. Late in the third quarter, Burleson took a brief 22-21 lead, but Everman quickly responded scoring a touchdown by Kenneth Johnson. Two plays later, James Brooks of Everman picked off Burleson quarterback Jacob Amador, and Everman was able to run away with the game from there. Everman moves on to 3-0 to start district play after starting the season 0-3 and have a bye next week. Burleson will play their rivalry game next week vs. Burleson Centennial.
Key players: Everman running back Jyden Hollie rushed for 226 yards and one touchdown. Everman’s other running back, Kenneth Johnson, had three rushing touchdowns. Burleson wide receiver Aden Anderson had 36 receiving yards and a crucial touchdown.
Key stat: Everman rushed for 300 yards on the night and averaged more than eight yards per carry.
Records: Everman 3-3, 3-0 Distict 9-5A; Burleson 5-1, 2-1
