Colleyville Heritage passes its way past Birdville

Colleyville Heritage quarterback Jagger LaRoe threw for four scores and Ke’Von Ahmad caught two touchdowns and totaled over 150 yards of offense as Colleyville Heritage defeated Birdville 42-10.
Key players: Colleyville Heritage quarterback Jagger LaRoe threw for scores of 35, 50, 7 and 70 yards, getting 242 yards overall. Heritage wideout Ke’Von Ahmad’s two scores on passes of 35 and 70 yards led a night of eight receptions for 154 yards. Heritage’s first score was on its first play, as LaRoe found Ahmad for the 35-yard strike before Birdville running back Laderrious Mixon’s one-yard score tied the game. Mixon finished with one score and over 138 yards rushing on 34 carries. Colleyville led 14-10 at the half, and the defense, led by two interceptions, pitched a shutout in the second half.
Records: Colleyville Heritage 5-1, 3-0 8-5A; Birdville 1-5, 1-3 8-5A
Mark Largent
Comments