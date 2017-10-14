High School Football

Colleyville Heritage passes its way past Birdville

By Mark Largent

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 14, 2017 12:06 AM

Colleyville Heritage quarterback Jagger LaRoe threw for four scores and Ke’Von Ahmad caught two touchdowns and totaled over 150 yards of offense as Colleyville Heritage defeated Birdville 42-10.

Key players: Colleyville Heritage quarterback Jagger LaRoe threw for scores of 35, 50, 7 and 70 yards, getting 242 yards overall. Heritage wideout Ke’Von Ahmad’s two scores on passes of 35 and 70 yards led a night of eight receptions for 154 yards. Heritage’s first score was on its first play, as LaRoe found Ahmad for the 35-yard strike before Birdville running back Laderrious Mixon’s one-yard score tied the game. Mixon finished with one score and over 138 yards rushing on 34 carries. Colleyville led 14-10 at the half, and the defense, led by two interceptions, pitched a shutout in the second half.

Records: Colleyville Heritage 5-1, 3-0 8-5A; Birdville 1-5, 1-3 8-5A

