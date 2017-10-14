Sam Houston’s first district win comes against Fort Worth Paschal

Arlington Sam Houston won its first district game 45-7 on Friday night over Fort Worth Paschal at Farrington Field in Fort Worth. Paschal’s score was a trick play, with Cooper Bates taking a pitch-out and throwing a 32-yard pass to Gianni Roberts in the second quarter. Defensive back Given Rhoades had an interception in the second half.
Key players: For Sam Houston, quarterback Jacob Dollar threw four touchdowns and passed for 247 yards. Senior running back Owen Harris scored two touchdowns, rushing for 74 yards. Senior wide receiver Joshua Bolden caught eight passes for 145 yards. For the Panthers, quarterback Bates passed for 60 yards on four completions. Wide receiver Roberts caught four passes for 57 yards.
Key stat: Sam Houston’s defense forced three turnovers.
Records: Sam Houston 3-3, 1-2 4-6A; Paschal 0-6, 0-3 4-6A
Matt Thurber
Comments