High School Football

Sam Houston’s first district win comes against Fort Worth Paschal

By Matt Thurber

Special to the Star Telegram

October 14, 2017 12:03 AM

Arlington Sam Houston won its first district game 45-7 on Friday night over Fort Worth Paschal at Farrington Field in Fort Worth. Paschal’s score was a trick play, with Cooper Bates taking a pitch-out and throwing a 32-yard pass to Gianni Roberts in the second quarter. Defensive back Given Rhoades had an interception in the second half.

Key players: For Sam Houston, quarterback Jacob Dollar threw four touchdowns and passed for 247 yards. Senior running back Owen Harris scored two touchdowns, rushing for 74 yards. Senior wide receiver Joshua Bolden caught eight passes for 145 yards. For the Panthers, quarterback Bates passed for 60 yards on four completions. Wide receiver Roberts caught four passes for 57 yards.

Key stat: Sam Houston’s defense forced three turnovers.

Records: Sam Houston 3-3, 1-2 4-6A; Paschal 0-6, 0-3 4-6A

Matt Thurber

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

    Chad Morris checked out recruits from the Richland-Poly and Weatherford-Timber Creek games. Video credit TempoCopter and SMU football

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games
Busted play works out just fine for Arlington 0:24

Busted play works out just fine for Arlington
Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin 0:45

Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin

View More Video