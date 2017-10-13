Bell challenges Flower Mound but falls apart in second half

Leading a tight contest midway through the second quarter, the Flower Mound Jaguars distanced themselves and turned up the defense to keep L.D. Bell scoreless the rest of the way and win 40-10. The Blue Raiders, who gained 220 yards through the first two quarters, were held to just 50 in the second half.
Key players: Flower Mound quarterback Blake Short sparked his team with 276 yards passing, including 3 TDs. Jaguars WR Jake Welch caught four passes for 119 yards and a score. Bell running back Zion Hardy gathered 117 yards on 14 carries and scored once. Bell junior defensive back Steven Ayisire had three interceptions for the Blue Raiders.
Key stat: Ayisire's third interception was almost a 99-yard pick-six that would have trimmed the Jaguars’ lead to 23-17 midway through the third quarter, but a penalty wiped out the play and put the ball on the Bell eight-yard line.
Records: L.D. Bell 1-5, 0-3 in District 5-6A; Flower Mound 2-4, 1-2.
