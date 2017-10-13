L.D. Bell running back Zion Hardy (1) takes off for long yardage as Flower Mound played L. D. Bell in high school football at Pennington Field Friday October 13, 2017.
L.D. Bell running back Zion Hardy (1) takes off for long yardage as Flower Mound played L. D. Bell in high school football at Pennington Field Friday October 13, 2017. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram
L.D. Bell running back Zion Hardy (1) takes off for long yardage as Flower Mound played L. D. Bell in high school football at Pennington Field Friday October 13, 2017. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

High School Football

Bell challenges Flower Mound but falls apart in second half

By Zach Warner

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 13, 2017 11:47 PM

Leading a tight contest midway through the second quarter, the Flower Mound Jaguars distanced themselves and turned up the defense to keep L.D. Bell scoreless the rest of the way and win 40-10. The Blue Raiders, who gained 220 yards through the first two quarters, were held to just 50 in the second half.

Key players: Flower Mound quarterback Blake Short sparked his team with 276 yards passing, including 3 TDs. Jaguars WR Jake Welch caught four passes for 119 yards and a score. Bell running back Zion Hardy gathered 117 yards on 14 carries and scored once. Bell junior defensive back Steven Ayisire had three interceptions for the Blue Raiders.

Key stat: Ayisire's third interception was almost a 99-yard pick-six that would have trimmed the Jaguars’ lead to 23-17 midway through the third quarter, but a penalty wiped out the play and put the ball on the Bell eight-yard line.

Records: L.D. Bell 1-5, 0-3 in District 5-6A; Flower Mound 2-4, 1-2.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

    Chad Morris checked out recruits from the Richland-Poly and Weatherford-Timber Creek games. Video credit TempoCopter and SMU football

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games 0:21

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games
Busted play works out just fine for Arlington 0:24

Busted play works out just fine for Arlington
Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin 0:45

Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin

View More Video