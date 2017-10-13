High School Football

Crowley leans on defense, special teams to blank Cleburne

By A.J. Crisp

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 13, 2017 10:31 PM

Neither team scored an offensive touchdown in the first half, but Crowley’s defense and special teams did enough to lift the Eagles to a 28-0 victory over Cleburne. Midway through the second quarter, Crowley’s defense got on the board with a fumble recovery by Krishton Greer in the end zone for a 7-0 lead. Less than three minutes later, the Eagles special teams put another six on the board when Crowley blocked a punt and Brynnen Sanders returned it 31 yards for a touchdown.

Key players: Mook Haley led Crowley with 81 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Jacobe Peet led Cleburne with 62 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Key stat: Crowley’s stout defense held Cleburne to 2.4 yards per play for the entire game. The Eagles held Cleburne quarterback Austin Robinson to one rushing yard on 22 attempts.

Records: Cleburne 0-6, 0-3 District 9-5A. Crowley 4-2, 3-0.

