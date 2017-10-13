Crowley leans on defense, special teams to blank Cleburne

Neither team scored an offensive touchdown in the first half, but Crowley’s defense and special teams did enough to lift the Eagles to a 28-0 victory over Cleburne. Midway through the second quarter, Crowley’s defense got on the board with a fumble recovery by Krishton Greer in the end zone for a 7-0 lead. Less than three minutes later, the Eagles special teams put another six on the board when Crowley blocked a punt and Brynnen Sanders returned it 31 yards for a touchdown.
Key players: Mook Haley led Crowley with 81 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Jacobe Peet led Cleburne with 62 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Key stat: Crowley’s stout defense held Cleburne to 2.4 yards per play for the entire game. The Eagles held Cleburne quarterback Austin Robinson to one rushing yard on 22 attempts.
Records: Cleburne 0-6, 0-3 District 9-5A. Crowley 4-2, 3-0.
Comments