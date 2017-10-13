SMU helicopters in to watch football stars

More Videos

Busted play works out just fine for Arlington 0:24

Busted play works out just fine for Arlington

Pause
Top 6A football teams in Tarrant County: Martin vs. Mansfield Friday night 0:52

Top 6A football teams in Tarrant County: Martin vs. Mansfield Friday night

Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin 0:45

Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin

RAW: What can't this high school wide receiver catch? 0:15

RAW: What can't this high school wide receiver catch?

Is he the best running back in the Metroplex? 1:04

Is he the best running back in the Metroplex?

Determined to win District 10-5A: Timberview QB Jyron Russell leads the way 1:05

Determined to win District 10-5A: Timberview QB Jyron Russell leads the way

'All the hard work has paid off': Southwest quarterback Octavio Martinez 1:21

'All the hard work has paid off': Southwest quarterback Octavio Martinez

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

  • SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

    Chad Morris checked out recruits from the Richland-Poly and Weatherford-Timber Creek games. Video credit TempoCopter and SMU football

Chad Morris checked out recruits from the Richland-Poly and Weatherford-Timber Creek games. Video credit TempoCopter and SMU football Courtesy TempoCopter and SMU bgosset@star-telegram.com
Chad Morris checked out recruits from the Richland-Poly and Weatherford-Timber Creek games. Video credit TempoCopter and SMU football Courtesy TempoCopter and SMU bgosset@star-telegram.com

High School Football

SMU helicopters in to watch football stars

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 13, 2017 10:10 PM

Last month, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones arrived to Newsom Stadium via the team helicopter to watch his grandson John Stephens Jones and Dallas Highland Park play Mansfield Timberview.

Maybe that’s a new trend.

At Birdville Fine Arts Athletic Complex on Friday night, fans spotted an SMU chopper flying in — it was also seen on the SMU football SnapChat story. Head football coach Chad Morris went to watch Richland receivers Rashee Rice and Shamar Johnson.

Johnson received a scholarship offer from the Mustangs on Sept. 24 and Rice got one a day later.

The SMU helicopter also made its way to Keller ISD Stadium for Weatherford and Keller Timber Creek.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Busted play works out just fine for Arlington 0:24

Busted play works out just fine for Arlington

Pause
Top 6A football teams in Tarrant County: Martin vs. Mansfield Friday night 0:52

Top 6A football teams in Tarrant County: Martin vs. Mansfield Friday night

Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin 0:45

Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin

RAW: What can't this high school wide receiver catch? 0:15

RAW: What can't this high school wide receiver catch?

Is he the best running back in the Metroplex? 1:04

Is he the best running back in the Metroplex?

Determined to win District 10-5A: Timberview QB Jyron Russell leads the way 1:05

Determined to win District 10-5A: Timberview QB Jyron Russell leads the way

'All the hard work has paid off': Southwest quarterback Octavio Martinez 1:21

'All the hard work has paid off': Southwest quarterback Octavio Martinez

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 4

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

  • SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

    Chad Morris checked out recruits from the Richland-Poly and Weatherford-Timber Creek games. Video credit TempoCopter and SMU football

SMU coach flies over State Fair, choppers in to Richland and Timber Creek games

View More Video