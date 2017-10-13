SMU helicopters in to watch football stars

Last month, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones arrived to Newsom Stadium via the team helicopter to watch his grandson John Stephens Jones and Dallas Highland Park play Mansfield Timberview.
Maybe that’s a new trend.
At Birdville Fine Arts Athletic Complex on Friday night, fans spotted an SMU chopper flying in — it was also seen on the SMU football SnapChat story. Head football coach Chad Morris went to watch Richland receivers Rashee Rice and Shamar Johnson.
Love these Friday Night Lights! pic.twitter.com/mQIJbaETVj— #T3MPOCOPTER (@TempoCopter) October 14, 2017
Here we go again...again.#T3MPOCOPTER pic.twitter.com/0LP36SXuUD— #T3MPOCOPTER (@TempoCopter) October 13, 2017
Johnson received a scholarship offer from the Mustangs on Sept. 24 and Rice got one a day later.
The SMU helicopter also made its way to Keller ISD Stadium for Weatherford and Keller Timber Creek.
Great game going on here in Keller, TX seeing a future #StangGang18 member! Love the passion people in this state have for HS ! pic.twitter.com/gaWYkcoyRC— #T3MPOCOPTER (@TempoCopter) October 14, 2017
Comments