High School Football

High-flying offense leads Haslet Eaton past Chisholm Trail

By Antonio Nickerson

Special to the Star Telegram

October 13, 2017 10:03 PM

Haslet Eaton scored on nine of its 12 offensive drives to take a commanding lead behind a balanced offensive output to beat Saginaw Chisholm Trail in a District 6-5A game Friday at Northwest ISD Stadium. The final was Eaton 58, Chisholm Trail 15.

Key players: Eaton running back Dawson Pell had 27 carries for 202 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Eagles. Eaton running back Titus Swen carried 11 times for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns in the first half to help build an early lead. Eaton quarterback Riley Taylor ran for 40 yards and a touchdown and threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Chisholm Trail running back Frank Chew ran eight times for 86 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown.

Key stat: Eaton finished with 568 yards of offense while holding Chisholm Trail to 231.

Records: Chisholm Trail, 2-4, 0-2 9-5A; Haslet Eaton, 3-3, 2-1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Busted play works out just fine for Arlington

    Colts quarterback D’Montae Davis gave Arlington a 7-0 lead over Lamar on what started as a mistake.

Busted play works out just fine for Arlington

Busted play works out just fine for Arlington 0:24

Busted play works out just fine for Arlington
Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin 0:45

Tiger terrific: Mansfield football players and student section pumped for Arlington Martin
Top 6A football teams in Tarrant County: Martin vs. Mansfield Friday night 0:52

Top 6A football teams in Tarrant County: Martin vs. Mansfield Friday night

View More Video