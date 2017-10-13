High-flying offense leads Haslet Eaton past Chisholm Trail

Haslet Eaton scored on nine of its 12 offensive drives to take a commanding lead behind a balanced offensive output to beat Saginaw Chisholm Trail in a District 6-5A game Friday at Northwest ISD Stadium. The final was Eaton 58, Chisholm Trail 15.
Key players: Eaton running back Dawson Pell had 27 carries for 202 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Eagles. Eaton running back Titus Swen carried 11 times for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns in the first half to help build an early lead. Eaton quarterback Riley Taylor ran for 40 yards and a touchdown and threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Chisholm Trail running back Frank Chew ran eight times for 86 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown.
Key stat: Eaton finished with 568 yards of offense while holding Chisholm Trail to 231.
Records: Chisholm Trail, 2-4, 0-2 9-5A; Haslet Eaton, 3-3, 2-1
