Fort Worth YMLA senior quarterback Draylon Roberson was pressured right away against Fort Worth Southwest, but he did his best to escape it.

After taking a snap, Roberson scrambled to his right, but there were defenders. He scrambled back to his left, but there were more defenders.

Roberson went back to the right side and after 50 yards of scrambling, he was able to complete a pass to Sir Marc Sanders, who picked up a first down.