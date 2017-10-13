Thursday’s Texas high school football scores

CLASS 6A
Amarillo Tascosa 52, Wolfforth Frenship 7
Cypress Creek 55, Houston Jersey Village 45
Cypress Falls 24, Cypress Woods 21
Dallas Jesuit 35, Dallas Skyline 31
Euless Trinity 35, Byron Nelson 21
Fort Bend Bush 50, Fort Bend Kempner 28
Garland Sachse 74, Garland 9
Hewitt Midway 42, Killeen 10
Katy Cinco Ranch 44, Katy Taylor 0
Katy Mayde Creek 42, Katy Tompkins 17
Keller Fossil Ridge 38, FW Haltom 14
Klein Oak 25, Klein 23
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 45, Mission 28
Pearland 21, Alief Hastings 14
PSJA 41, Edinburg Economedes 22
PSJA North 20, Edinburg North 14
Round Rock 56, Pflugerville 46
SA Northside Brandeis 21, SA Northside Marshall 0
SA Northside Brennan 44, SA Northside Holmes 3
Spring Dekaney 35, Aldine Eisenhower 0
Spring Westfield 62, Aldine MacArthur 6
The Woodlands 35, Beaumont West Brook 21
CLASS 5A
Austin High 51, Austin Lanier 7
Brownsville Lopez 21, Donna 7
Brownsville Memorial 21, Edcouch-Elsa 19
Dallas South Oak Cliff 26, Dallas Kimball 6
Denton 49, Wichita Falls 21
Eagle Pass Winn 27, SA McCollum 14
El Paso Eastlake 47, EP Hanks 14
Fort Bend Elkins 28, Fort Bend Willowridge 14
Frisco Independence 24, Frisco 14
FW Trimble Tech 40, FW North Side 19
FW Wyatt 15, FW Western Hills 7
Houston Sterling 52, Houston Milby 0
Mansfield Lake Ridge 45, Red Oak 13
SA Highlands 38, SA Jefferson 15
SA Memorial 34, SA Brackenridge 33
CLASS 4A
Alvarado 42, Carrollton Ranchview 17
Clint Mountain View 42, Lubbock Estacado 0
CLASS 1A
Turkey Valley 52, Guthrie 6
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Austin Hyde Park 46, Austin St. Michael 10
OTHER
Chaparral , N.M. 40, EP Cathedral 22
Southwest Covenant , Okla. 57, Temple 12
Area standings
District 3-6A
W
L
W
L
Fossil Ridge
3
0
7
0
Keller Central
1
0
3
2
Haltom
2
1
4
3
Keller
1
1
3
3
Timber Creek
0
1
4
1
Abilene
0
2
1
5
Weatherford
0
2
0
6
District 4-6A
W
L
W
L
Martin
2
0
5
0
Mansfield
2
0
4
1
Lamar
2
0
3
2
Arlington
1
1
4
1
Arl. Bowie
1
1
2
3
Sam Houston
0
2
2
3
North Crowley
0
2
2
3
Paschal
0
2
0
5
District 5-6A
W
L
W
L
Trinity
3
0
4
2
Hebron
2
0
4
1
Flower Mound Marcus
2
0
4
1
Carroll
1
1
3
2
TC Nelson
1
2
1
5
Flower Mound
0
2
1
4
L.D. Bell
0
2
1
4
Lewisville
0
2
1
4
District 6-5A
W
L
W
L
Aledo
2
0
5
0
Boswell
2
0
5
0
Brewer
2
0
4
1
Azle
1
1
2
3
Haslet Eaton
1
1
2
3
Northwest
0
2
3
2
Chisholm Trail
0
2
2
3
Saginaw
0
2
0
5
District 7-5A
W
L
W
L
Southwest
3
0
4
2
South Hills
2
0
5
0
Wyatt
2
1
5
1
Fort Worth YMLA
2
1
2
4
Arl. Heights
1
1
2
3
Trimble Tech
1
2
3
3
North Side
0
3
3
3
Western Hills
0
3
1
5
District 8-5A
W
L
W
L
Richland
2
0
5
0
Coll. Heritage
2
0
4
1
Grapevine
2
0
4
1
Birdville
1
1
1
4
Polytechnic
1
1
1
4
Eastern Hills
0
2
2
3
Carter-Riverside
0
2
1
4
Dunbar
0
2
0
5
District 9-5A
W
L
W
L
Burleson
2
0
5
0
Crowley
2
0
3
2
Everman
2
0
2
3
Joshua
1
1
3
2
Burleson Cent.
1
1
2
3
Granbury
0
2
3
2
Arl. Seguin
0
2
1
4
Cleburne
0
2
0
5
District 10-5A
W
L
W
L
Lake Ridge
3
0
5
1
Mans. Legacy
2
0
4
1
Summit
1
1
3
2
Waxahachie
1
1
3
2
Timberview
1
1
2
3
Midlothian
1
1
2
3
Lancaster
0
2
2
3
Red Oak
0
3
2
4
District 4-4A Div. II
W
L
W
L
Godley
0
0
4
1
Glen Rose
0
0
4
1
Venus
0
0
3
2
Hillsboro
0
0
1
4
Waxahachie Life
0
0
1
4
Fort Worth Benbrook
0
0
1
4
District 5-4A Div. I
W
L
W
L
Kennedale
0
0
4
1
Mineral Wells
0
0
3
2
Springtown
0
0
1
4
Castleberry
0
0
0
5
D. Hill-Jarvis
0
0
0
5
Lake Worth
0
0
0
5
