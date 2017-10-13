High School Football

Thursday’s Texas high school football scores

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 13, 2017 12:02 AM

CLASS 6A

Amarillo Tascosa 52, Wolfforth Frenship 7

Cypress Creek 55, Houston Jersey Village 45

Cypress Falls 24, Cypress Woods 21

Dallas Jesuit 35, Dallas Skyline 31

Euless Trinity 35, Byron Nelson 21

Fort Bend Bush 50, Fort Bend Kempner 28

Garland Sachse 74, Garland 9

Hewitt Midway 42, Killeen 10

Katy Cinco Ranch 44, Katy Taylor 0

Katy Mayde Creek 42, Katy Tompkins 17

Keller Fossil Ridge 38, FW Haltom 14

Klein Oak 25, Klein 23

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 45, Mission 28

Pearland 21, Alief Hastings 14

PSJA 41, Edinburg Economedes 22

PSJA North 20, Edinburg North 14

Round Rock 56, Pflugerville 46

SA Northside Brandeis 21, SA Northside Marshall 0

SA Northside Brennan 44, SA Northside Holmes 3

Spring Dekaney 35, Aldine Eisenhower 0

Spring Westfield 62, Aldine MacArthur 6

The Woodlands 35, Beaumont West Brook 21

CLASS 5A

Austin High 51, Austin Lanier 7

Brownsville Lopez 21, Donna 7

Brownsville Memorial 21, Edcouch-Elsa 19

Dallas South Oak Cliff 26, Dallas Kimball 6

Denton 49, Wichita Falls 21

Eagle Pass Winn 27, SA McCollum 14

El Paso Eastlake 47, EP Hanks 14

Fort Bend Elkins 28, Fort Bend Willowridge 14

Frisco Independence 24, Frisco 14

FW Trimble Tech 40, FW North Side 19

FW Wyatt 15, FW Western Hills 7

Houston Sterling 52, Houston Milby 0

Mansfield Lake Ridge 45, Red Oak 13

SA Highlands 38, SA Jefferson 15

SA Memorial 34, SA Brackenridge 33

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 42, Carrollton Ranchview 17

Clint Mountain View 42, Lubbock Estacado 0

CLASS 1A

Turkey Valley 52, Guthrie 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Austin Hyde Park 46, Austin St. Michael 10

OTHER

Chaparral , N.M. 40, EP Cathedral 22

Southwest Covenant , Okla. 57, Temple 12

Area standings

District 3-6A

W

L

W

L

Fossil Ridge

3

0

7

0

Keller Central

1

0

3

2

Haltom

2

1

4

3

Keller

1

1

3

3

Timber Creek

0

1

4

1

Abilene

0

2

1

5

Weatherford

0

2

0

6

District 4-6A

W

L

W

L

Martin

2

0

5

0

Mansfield

2

0

4

1

Lamar

2

0

3

2

Arlington

1

1

4

1

Arl. Bowie

1

1

2

3

Sam Houston

0

2

2

3

North Crowley

0

2

2

3

Paschal

0

2

0

5

District 5-6A

W

L

W

L

Trinity

3

0

4

2

Hebron

2

0

4

1

Flower Mound Marcus

2

0

4

1

Carroll

1

1

3

2

TC Nelson

1

2

1

5

Flower Mound

0

2

1

4

L.D. Bell

0

2

1

4

Lewisville

0

2

1

4

District 6-5A

W

L

W

L

Aledo

2

0

5

0

Boswell

2

0

5

0

Brewer

2

0

4

1

Azle

1

1

2

3

Haslet Eaton

1

1

2

3

Northwest

0

2

3

2

Chisholm Trail

0

2

2

3

Saginaw

0

2

0

5

District 7-5A

W

L

W

L

Southwest

3

0

4

2

South Hills

2

0

5

0

Wyatt

2

1

5

1

Fort Worth YMLA

2

1

2

4

Arl. Heights

1

1

2

3

Trimble Tech

1

2

3

3

North Side

0

3

3

3

Western Hills

0

3

1

5

District 8-5A

W

L

W

L

Richland

2

0

5

0

Coll. Heritage

2

0

4

1

Grapevine

2

0

4

1

Birdville

1

1

1

4

Polytechnic

1

1

1

4

Eastern Hills

0

2

2

3

Carter-Riverside

0

2

1

4

Dunbar

0

2

0

5

District 9-5A

W

L

W

L

Burleson

2

0

5

0

Crowley

2

0

3

2

Everman

2

0

2

3

Joshua

1

1

3

2

Burleson Cent.

1

1

2

3

Granbury

0

2

3

2

Arl. Seguin

0

2

1

4

Cleburne

0

2

0

5

District 10-5A

W

L

W

L

Lake Ridge

3

0

5

1

Mans. Legacy

2

0

4

1

Summit

1

1

3

2

Waxahachie

1

1

3

2

Timberview

1

1

2

3

Midlothian

1

1

2

3

Lancaster

0

2

2

3

Red Oak

0

3

2

4

District 4-4A Div. II

W

L

W

L

Godley

0

0

4

1

Glen Rose

0

0

4

1

Venus

0

0

3

2

Hillsboro

0

0

1

4

Waxahachie Life

0

0

1

4

Fort Worth Benbrook

0

0

1

4

District 5-4A Div. I

W

L

W

L

Kennedale

0

0

4

1

Mineral Wells

0

0

3

2

Springtown

0

0

1

4

Castleberry

0

0

0

5

D. Hill-Jarvis

0

0

0

5

Lake Worth

0

0

0

5

