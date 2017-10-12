High School Football

Wyatt football catches Western Hills late for District 7-5A win

By Troy Phillips

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 12, 2017 11:16 PM

Fort Worth Wyatt 15, Fort Worth Western Hills 7

Wyatt avoided overtime with eight points late in the fourth quarter to outlast Western Hills on a night when neither offense could get much going at Scarborough-Handley Field. Deandre Hickerson’s 2-yard scoring run and and Wyatt safety were ultimately the difference.

Key players: Hickerson returned a Western Hills punt to the Cougars’ 7-yard line to set up his decisive scoring run. A personal foul on the ensuing kickoff backed the Cougars to their own 15, and Wyatt’s defense chased Western Hills’ DeVoe Walker back to the end zone before he lost possession out of bounds for the safety. Walker rallied the Cougars downfield, but time ran out.

Key stat: Western Hills stopped Wyatt on two goal-line stands. Wyatt twice was also unable to convert fourth downs.

Records: Wyatt 5-1, 2-1 7-5A; Western Hills 1-5, 0-3

