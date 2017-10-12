Southwest stymies YMLA, improves to 3-0 in District 7-5A

FW Southwest 49, FW YMLA 35
In a battle of District 7-5A unbeatens the Raiders used five big plays to defeat the Wildcats at Clark Stadium on Thursday night. Southwest quarterback Octavio Martinez threw touchdown passes of 55, 35 and 70 yards to Nnamdi Adim-Madumere.
Key players: Martinez completed 10 of 14 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns. Jason Bailey carried 13 times for 99 and also caught a 45-yard touchdown pass and hauled 55-yard pass. The Raiders Zechariah Crosby carried 11 times for 93 yards and a touchdown. YMLA quarterback Draylon Roberson threw for 209 yard and three scores and ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Key stat: YMLA pulled off the wildest play of the night when Roberson scrambled left then right. Just when it seems Roberson was going to run, he pulled up and threw a 26-yard pass to 6-foot-2, 315-pound Sir Marc Sanders, who had lined up as a wing back on the play.
Records: YMLA 3-3; 2-1 in 7-5A; Southwest 4-2, 3-0
