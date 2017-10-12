Trinity shakes off halftime deficit with 28 unanswered points

Euless Trinity wiped out a halftime deficit and surged past Trophy Club Byron Nelson for a 35-21 win at Northwest ISD Stadium. Nelson held a 14-7 lead after stopping Trinity at the 1-yard line on a 4th-and-goal run on the last play before halftime. The Trojans opened the second half with 28 unanswered points to break the game open. Esteban Larranga scored on a 1-yard run and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Toby Harrah. Courage Keihn scored on a 5-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and added an 11-yard scoring burst a minute into the fourth period.
Key Players: Keihn ran for 130 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns. Jordan Joiner led Byron Nelson rushers with 115 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.
Key Stat: Both teams finished with less than 100 yards passing. Trinity threw for 92 yards and Byron Nelson had 95 yards.
Records: Euless Trinity 4-2, 3-0 5-6A; Trophy Club Byron Nelson 1-5, 1-2
