Big plays push Trimble Tech past North Side

Darin Tidwell returned the opening kickoff 84 yards, and the Trimble Tech Bulldogs never looked back in defeating the North Side Steers 40-19 at Farrington Field in a District 7-5A game Thursday night. Bulldogs quarterback Vince Burton threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another. Two of his scores went to Tariq Roberts for 41 and 9 yards, with the other going for 49 yards to Gabriel Woodard.
Key players: Burton completed 11 consecutive passes in one stretch and finished 15-of-24 for 312 yards, he also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown. North Side’s Jordan Love returned kickoffs for 48 and 64 yards, along with scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run.
Key stat: Despite the score, North Side did not punt, and the Steers advanced into Tech territory on 10 of 11 possessions. The one time they did not advance into the Bulldogs’ end of the field was on the final possession of the first half, when time ran out and they were on their own 39.
Records: Trimble Tech 3-3, 1-2 7-5A; North Side 3-3, 0-3
