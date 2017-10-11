High School Football

Gosset’s guesses: Watch out for the Joshua Owls

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 11, 2017 05:56 PM

Last-second game winners were the theme in Week 6. Haltom beat Keller with a 33-yard touchdown catch from Imiee Cooksey as time expired. Arlington Lamar’s Juan Villegas kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired against North Crowley.

There are still a few undefeated teams in the area: Keller Fossil Ridge, Arlington Martin, Aledo, Saginaw Boswell, Fort Worth South Hills, Richland, Burleson, Midlothian Heritage and All Saints.

This week, the picker predicts that 8 of 9 will continue their winning streaks.

The upset pick is Joshua over Granbury. The Owls haven’t beaten the Pirates since 2008 (0-6), and if they do on Friday, they’ll improve to 4-2 and 2-1 in District 9-5A.

WEEK 7 PREDICTIONS (winners in bold) Thursday

Haltom vs. Fossil Ridge

Trinity vs. Byron Nelson

North Side vs. Trimble Tech

YMLA vs. Southwest

Western Hills vs. Wyatt

Red Oak vs. Lake Ridge

Alvarado vs. Ranchview

Friday

Central vs. Abilene

Weatherford vs. Timber Creek

Arlington vs. Lamar

North Crowley vs. Bowie

Martin vs. Mansfield

Sam Houston vs. Paschal

Flower Mound vs. LD Bell

Lewisville vs. Carroll

Hebron vs. Marcus

Aledo vs. Azle

Boswell vs. Brewer

Chisholm Trail vs. Eaton

Northwest vs. Saginaw

Arlington Heights vs. South Hills

Birdville vs. Colleyville Heritage

Grapevine vs. Carter-Riverside

Richland vs. Polytechnic

Burleson vs. Everman

Seguin vs. Centennial

Cleburne vs. Crowley

Granbury vs. Joshua

Summit vs. Lancaster

Timberview vs. Legacy

Midlothian vs. Waxahachie

Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Castleberry

Kennedale vs. Springtown

Mineral Wells vs. Lake Worth

Pinkston vs. Midlothian Heritage

Benbrook vs. Life Waxahachie

Venus vs. Glen Rose

Hillsboro vs. Godley

Ponder vs. Brock

John Paul II vs. Nolan Catholic

All Saints vs. Shadow Creek

Oakridge vs. Trinity Valley

Legacy Christian vs. FW Christian

Midland Christian vs. Grapevine Faith

Grace Prep vs. Coram Deo

Trinity Christian vs. Sacred Heart

Pantego Christian vs. Temple Christian

Saturday

Eastern Hills vs. Dunbar

Fellowship Academy vs. Colleyville Covenant

Last Week: 25-14

Season: 208-96 (68.4 winning percentage)

