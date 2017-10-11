Gosset’s guesses: Watch out for the Joshua Owls

Last-second game winners were the theme in Week 6. Haltom beat Keller with a 33-yard touchdown catch from Imiee Cooksey as time expired. Arlington Lamar’s Juan Villegas kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired against North Crowley.
There are still a few undefeated teams in the area: Keller Fossil Ridge, Arlington Martin, Aledo, Saginaw Boswell, Fort Worth South Hills, Richland, Burleson, Midlothian Heritage and All Saints.
This week, the picker predicts that 8 of 9 will continue their winning streaks.
The upset pick is Joshua over Granbury. The Owls haven’t beaten the Pirates since 2008 (0-6), and if they do on Friday, they’ll improve to 4-2 and 2-1 in District 9-5A.
Never miss a local story.
WEEK 7 PREDICTIONS (winners in bold) Thursday
Haltom vs. Fossil Ridge
Trinity vs. Byron Nelson
North Side vs. Trimble Tech
YMLA vs. Southwest
Western Hills vs. Wyatt
Red Oak vs. Lake Ridge
Alvarado vs. Ranchview
Friday
Central vs. Abilene
Weatherford vs. Timber Creek
Arlington vs. Lamar
North Crowley vs. Bowie
Martin vs. Mansfield
Sam Houston vs. Paschal
Flower Mound vs. LD Bell
Lewisville vs. Carroll
Hebron vs. Marcus
Aledo vs. Azle
Boswell vs. Brewer
Chisholm Trail vs. Eaton
Northwest vs. Saginaw
Arlington Heights vs. South Hills
Birdville vs. Colleyville Heritage
Grapevine vs. Carter-Riverside
Richland vs. Polytechnic
Burleson vs. Everman
Seguin vs. Centennial
Cleburne vs. Crowley
Granbury vs. Joshua
Summit vs. Lancaster
Timberview vs. Legacy
Midlothian vs. Waxahachie
Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Castleberry
Kennedale vs. Springtown
Mineral Wells vs. Lake Worth
Pinkston vs. Midlothian Heritage
Benbrook vs. Life Waxahachie
Venus vs. Glen Rose
Hillsboro vs. Godley
Ponder vs. Brock
John Paul II vs. Nolan Catholic
All Saints vs. Shadow Creek
Oakridge vs. Trinity Valley
Legacy Christian vs. FW Christian
Midland Christian vs. Grapevine Faith
Grace Prep vs. Coram Deo
Trinity Christian vs. Sacred Heart
Pantego Christian vs. Temple Christian
Saturday
Eastern Hills vs. Dunbar
Fellowship Academy vs. Colleyville Covenant
Last Week: 25-14
Season: 208-96 (68.4 winning percentage)
Comments