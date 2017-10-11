Check out this four-star football prospect’s top schools

More Videos

177 students: UIL's smallest 5A football program beating schools 10 times bigger 1:07

177 students: UIL's smallest 5A football program beating schools 10 times bigger

Pause
Arlington Lamar's Bobby Brown closing in on commitment 2:03

Arlington Lamar's Bobby Brown closing in on commitment

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

'King of Country' George Strait sends a video to a dying Texas girl, says he's praying for her 0:47

'King of Country' George Strait sends a video to a dying Texas girl, says he's praying for her

The State Fair Chronicles: Midway Maneuvers 1:03

The State Fair Chronicles: Midway Maneuvers

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as 'official' workers 1:22

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as "official" workers

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics 2:39

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

  • Arlington Lamar's Bobby Brown closing in on commitment

    The Lamar senior defensive end and 4-star recruit has 19 scholarship offers, 18 from a Power Five school including Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Baylor and Oklahoma State.

The Lamar senior defensive end and 4-star recruit has 19 scholarship offers, 18 from a Power Five school including Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Baylor and Oklahoma State. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com
The Lamar senior defensive end and 4-star recruit has 19 scholarship offers, 18 from a Power Five school including Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Baylor and Oklahoma State. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Check out this four-star football prospect’s top schools

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

October 11, 2017 4:20 PM

Alabama, Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma, Houston, LSU, Florida State and Texas A&M - if you’re a fan of one these eight colleges, you have to feel pretty good today.

Arlington Lamar senior defensive end Bobby Brown announced his top schools via Twitter on Wednesday - three weeks prior to his commitment date of Nov. 2.

The 6-foot-4 senior, who held 18 scholarship offers from a Power Five school, had 40 tackles, six for loss and three sacks last season. According to 247Sports, Brown is ranked the No. 14 defensive end in the country and No. 17 overall prospect in Texas.

Lamar is 3-2 overall and 2-0 in District 4-6A. The Vikings host Arlington, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cravens Field.

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

177 students: UIL's smallest 5A football program beating schools 10 times bigger 1:07

177 students: UIL's smallest 5A football program beating schools 10 times bigger

Pause
Arlington Lamar's Bobby Brown closing in on commitment 2:03

Arlington Lamar's Bobby Brown closing in on commitment

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones 2:25

Listen to Orlando Scandrick and David Irving discuss their meeting with Jerry Jones

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

'King of Country' George Strait sends a video to a dying Texas girl, says he's praying for her 0:47

'King of Country' George Strait sends a video to a dying Texas girl, says he's praying for her

The State Fair Chronicles: Midway Maneuvers 1:03

The State Fair Chronicles: Midway Maneuvers

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as 'official' workers 1:22

Arlington PD looks to ID two men allegedly burglarizing a home while dressed as "official" workers

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics 2:39

Dallas Cowboys fans want players to play and President Trump to stick to politics

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth 2:30

Men rob couple, threaten to kill 3-year-old during a home invasion in Fort Worth

  • 177 students: UIL's smallest 5A football program beating schools 10 times bigger

    The Fort Worth Young Men's Leadership Academy Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start in District 7-5A.

177 students: UIL's smallest 5A football program beating schools 10 times bigger

View More Video