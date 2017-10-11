Check out this four-star football prospect’s top schools

Alabama, Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma, Houston, LSU, Florida State and Texas A&M - if you’re a fan of one these eight colleges, you have to feel pretty good today.

Arlington Lamar senior defensive end Bobby Brown announced his top schools via Twitter on Wednesday - three weeks prior to his commitment date of Nov. 2.

The 6-foot-4 senior, who held 18 scholarship offers from a Power Five school, had 40 tackles, six for loss and three sacks last season. According to 247Sports, Brown is ranked the No. 14 defensive end in the country and No. 17 overall prospect in Texas.

Lamar is 3-2 overall and 2-0 in District 4-6A. The Vikings host Arlington, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cravens Field.