Here’s what (I think) I know halfway through the football season

The high school football regular season is 10 games. We’ve played five. It seems like a logical point to step back and assess where we are. Here’s what I know at this point ... I think.
District 10-5A – the mess we expected
I thought Lancaster would be the best team of the eight. I was wrong. The Tigers probably didn’t think they would be sitting at 0-2 and in the 10-5A cellar with Red Oak at this juncture, either. But they are. We know that Lake Ridge and Legacy have both defeated Lancaster, so we think Lake Ridge and Legacy are the two best teams in the district. Both are on the inside track to claiming the championship and they meet Oct. 27.
Don’t be surprised, however, if the worm has turned again before that date. Legacy faces tests with Timberview and Waxahachie before then. You would think Lake Ridge gets by Red Oak and Midlothian in the next two weeks, but here’s one thing I know about District 10-5A: thinking you know what’s going to happen can get you in trouble.
I know I don’t have a bead on Timberview. The Wolves took Highland Park to the brink in Week 3. Then, a week after shellacking Red Oak, they collapsed in a damaging loss to Midlothian. Is Timberview the team that easily could have defeated the AP 5A No. 5 team in the state, or the team that let one get away at Midlothian?
I do know this about Timberview — the Wolves are set at running back for a few years. Among the depth chart are Stacy Sneed, only a sophomore, who got snaps as a freshman last season. Montaye Dawson, a freshman this season, has impressed since opening week and averages nearly 10 yards a carry. Also just a freshman, Duece Jones featured in Timberview’s game against Red Oak and ran for 123 yards on just nine carries. I know head coach James Brown is happy about his future at that position.
Here’s what (I think) I know about Summit — don’t sleep on the Jags. After getting dominated by Mansfield in the opener, Summit reeled off three straight wins, including a big one over Waxahachie, before playing Lake Ridge tough on Sept. 29. The Eagles had to score twice in the fourth quarter to win that game. We should know a lot more about Summit following its trip to Lancaster on Friday the 13th.
Speaking of Friday the 13th
That day will likely haunt the loser of Mansfield High and Arlington Martin. Those teams meet in a clash for what I think will be the 4-6A title (I know, coaches, we’re supposed to take it one game at a time.) I know these have been the best two teams in that district this season, which became evident following the Tigers’ takedown of Arlington High.
But here’s some proof that you can’t look at past results to indicate future outcomes. Follow me here: Mansfield’s only loss is to Flower Mound Marcus, 31-14; Arlington defeated Marcus 37-14; yet Mansfield beat Arlington 34-13.
I also think Mansfield has answered the question about whether there’s life after Kennedy Brooks. The Tigers have an effective three-pronged rushing attack with Avery Chatman, K.J. Hawkins and Jaqulis Coleman. I know they miss Brooks, but I think they’re moving along just fine.
I also know this Friday night at Newsome will be fun.
